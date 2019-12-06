Follow Us:
Lake inside Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo revived, video goes viral and earns praise for officials

The Indian Forest Department successfully revived the lake in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park which had dried up a year ago.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 6, 2019 2:01:51 pm
The officer also shared before and after pics of the lake to show the amazing change in a year. (Source: Sudha Ramen/ Twitter)

An official recently shared a video and photos of how a rain-fed lake inside the Chennai was brought back to life and it has been going viral on social media.

The Indian Forest Department successfully revived the lake in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, that is better known as the Vandalur Zoo. The lake had dried up a year ago after the region faced extreme drought and had received scarce rainfall for some years.

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen tweeted a video about how the lake’s avian guests had returned after its revival. “Now the water and the birds are back and our smiles too. Work is pleasure,” the officer wrote, while sharing the video.

On Twitter, many asked her how this was achieved so that they could replicate it in their locality to rejuvenate dying water bodies.

The IFS officer said that it took a lot of hard work. She spoke about clearing up natural drainage channels, desilting water bodies, planting native trees near the banks. Ramen also pointed out that their efforts were aided by early North East monsoons.

Many people have praised the IFS officer and the officials of the zoo for their hard work on Twitter.

