Lake inside Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo revived, video goes viral and earns praise for officials

An official recently shared a video and photos of how a rain-fed lake inside the Chennai was brought back to life and it has been going viral on social media.

The Indian Forest Department successfully revived the lake in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, that is better known as the Vandalur Zoo. The lake had dried up a year ago after the region faced extreme drought and had received scarce rainfall for some years.

Before and after pics of this lake. pic.twitter.com/ZR3FgjpoWw — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen tweeted a video about how the lake’s avian guests had returned after its revival. “Now the water and the birds are back and our smiles too. Work is pleasure,” the officer wrote, while sharing the video.

This was the lake that was dead and dried up a year back. This was the lake that had missed its bird guests. This was one of the water body we had worked hard to revive and rejuvenate. Now the water and the birds are back and our smiles too. Work is pleasure. pic.twitter.com/E9GAJ5vxOC — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

On Twitter, many asked her how this was achieved so that they could replicate it in their locality to rejuvenate dying water bodies.

The IFS officer said that it took a lot of hard work. She spoke about clearing up natural drainage channels, desilting water bodies, planting native trees near the banks. Ramen also pointed out that their efforts were aided by early North East monsoons.

Pls seek the help of local Govt agencies. Gather volunteers, identify& clear up the natural drainage channels, desilt the lake, strengthen its bunds, plant native trees on banks, plan for a good stable weir and link it to near by water body. Finally, pray for good rains. https://t.co/yJYXBZqQew — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

Thank you for the kind words Sir. Credit goes to my team who executed this work and more to the North East Monsoon that gave us the fruitful results. நன்றி https://t.co/S1Ng7lNpMW — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

Many people have praised the IFS officer and the officials of the zoo for their hard work on Twitter.

Great job. Congratulations and thank you. Such works are like oases in deserts of news on concretization, ecological damage, afforestation, soil degradation etc etc. That list is long unfortunately. https://t.co/QBdPDGMnMC — Aniruddha Patwardhan (@anibphot) December 6, 2019

Kudos to all those who worked to rejuvenate this wetland. Please extend this effort to multiple locations as water is the most precious resource of every community. — Fersos Daruwala (@goldchest4) December 5, 2019

Congratulations.Wish more and more govt employees bring this passion to their work.With govt resources at their command they can positively impact people’s lives in a long lasting way.Thanks — R. Vishwanathan (@Vishraghu51) December 5, 2019

Fantastic efforts. Dedication reflects..

One of the rare sights were destruction of place got reversed….Thankyou so much for sharing the inspirational work. — Rajesh Gupta (@rajeshguptamx) December 5, 2019

Thank you Mam.

Reviving natural resources is a divine act. Kudos to the entire team! Well done. 💕 👌👏👏👏. — தமிழ்ப்பொன்னி (@thamizhtweetz) December 5, 2019

It shows if there is a will, there is a way , Good Going ! God Bless ! — Atul (@AnuragAtul) December 5, 2019

Woww Incredible Work Mam So Inspiring 👏👏👏 Keep On Inspiring ♥️ — Kumar Mystic (@MysticBoom) December 5, 2019

@SudhaRamenIFS

Lakes are the finest wetlands which

1. Absorbs excess water and can help us prevent water scarcity like situation

2. Prevents flooding

3. Makes atmosphere around it cool and fresh

4. Attracts tourism

Salute to you for your exemplary work.

We all must wake up now https://t.co/q2GwLTTIlc — Kumar Gandharv (@KumarGandharv15) December 5, 2019

Kudos. Must appreciate it. People like you are changing our perception of bureaucracy. 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/SCoH2QSLO9 — Chitra Vartak (@vartak_chitra) December 5, 2019

Kudos to each and every person who has been involved in this great cause.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

India needs massive revival of such water bodies immediately. @SudhaRamenIFS @nehaa_sinha @yamunajiye @BhavreenMK https://t.co/JZ3zHhyuCW — Nitin Shriwas (@nitinshriwas88) December 5, 2019

