Laid off after over 21 years, man posts about his ‘gratitude’ for journey at Microsoft

Of late, there have been mass layoffs across big tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta. Earlier this month, Microsoft confirmed that it will be laying off nearly 10,000 jobs or about 5 per cent of its workforce. Amid such grim times, a man poured his heart out in a LinkedIn post after being laid off by the multinational tech corporation after working there for more than 21 years.

Prashant Kamani, who was principal software development manager at Microsoft, said in a LinkedIn post that he was informed that his position at the company was eliminated. He shared that Microsoft was his first job after college and he still remembered “coming over to a foreign land all nervous and excited”.

After working for over 21 years at Microsoft in multiple roles, he said it was “very fulfilling and rewarding”. Kamani said he felt grateful for the wealth of experience he gained at the firm and also for the relationships he formed over the years with his co-workers.

See the post below:

Shared four days ago, the post has received more than 36,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.

“I had to read your post twice. I believe it is Microsoft‘s loss that they let go of someone like yourself! You will find your way brother. Btw- you don’t have to be so awfully nice for the company. Your teams and colleagues yes. But the company doesn’t give a damn about you!!” commented a LinkedIn user.

“This is bizarre. Compromising your life for the company and this is the return you get. People often talk about trust and consistency but why is it expected only from the employee end and not the employers. This is the reason why todays generation is so practical and far away from human relations. It is very easy to point fingers at an employee’s integrity but allows a safe escape for the employers,” another user expressed.