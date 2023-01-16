scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘Absolutely stunning’: Ladakhi dancers cover ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’

The song from ‘Qala’ has inspired many memes and covers since its release in December last year.

'Absolutely stunning': Ladakhi dancers cover 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar'
Ever since its release in December last year, the song “Ghodey Pe Sawaar” from Qala has inspired many memes and covers around the country. Now a dance cover of the popular Bollywood song by two Ladakhi dancers is going viral.

A video shows Puntsok Wangmo and Padma Lamo dressed in traditional attire and dancing in the middle of a road as white snow covers the barren landscape of Ladakh.

The video of their dance was posted online by a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi (@nontsay) on January 15. A Twitter user commented on it, “Absolutely stunning❤️ the dance the song the background. I wish i could visit Ladakh.” Another user wrote, “Literally the best version of ghode pe sawar hain love it. 💕 💕 💕 ”.

In December 2022, the Mumbai police used a clip of “Ghodey Pe Sawaar” to make a point about women’s consent. The protagonist in the clip sings a song that alludes to a woman saying no to her lover. The song then pauses and text appears on the screen that says, “It does not take ‘Qala’ to understand consent”. Qala means talent in Hindi and Urdu.

With this post, the Mumbai police reinforced the message of “no means no” and challenged the idea that a woman needs to be persuaded even if she signals that she is not interested.

