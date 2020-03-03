Ladakh MP learns enough Kannada to ask Congress MP to join BJP, has internet in splits

L to R: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Pratap Simha, Tejasvi Surya and DK Suresh seen in a photo during the ongoing Lok Sabha session. L to R: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Pratap Simha, Tejasvi Surya and DK Suresh seen in a photo during the ongoing Lok Sabha session.

Proceedings in Parliament may have been disrupted on Tuesday due to a disagreement over debating the recent communal violence in Delhi, but a BJP MP showed there can still be bonhomie among political rivals. Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday shared a photo with three fellow MPs from Karnataka saying they had been trying to teach him some Kannada and the result had people laughing.

In the photo, Namgyal is seen with BJP MPs from Karnataka, Pratap Simha and Tejasvi Surya, and Congress MP DK Suresh. Although it isn’t clear how much Kannada he had learnt, Namgyal said he had learnt enough to tell the Congress MP: “BJP serkolli”, which translates to “join BJP”.

Incidentally, Suresh was the only Congress candidate to win from Karnataka in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

When three Kannadigas were trying to teach me to speak Kannada. I told ⁦@DKSureshINC⁩ to ‘BJP serikolli’. So much fun with ⁦@mepratap⁩ and ⁦@Tejasvi_Surya⁩ pic.twitter.com/ROHiNmlfG9 — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) March 3, 2020

On Twitter, people praised the rapport and camaraderie among the MPs. Many said it was good to see MPs can get along. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the post:

Awesome Sir 👌 Valle prayatna! — Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) March 3, 2020

Glad you said Kannada and not Kannad !! — Ashwini M Sripad (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) March 3, 2020

For tat dk shivkumar has 2 move 2 bjp😂😂 Which wont happn — Sanath Sonu 🇮🇳 (@ub_Sanath) March 3, 2020

Ouch! Even in your learning stage you are approaching him to Join BJP Saying BJP Serikolli, Meanwhile DKS, ಈ ಪುಣ್ಯಾತ್ಮ ಪೂರ್ತಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಲಿಯೋದು ಬೇಡ ದೇವ್ರೇ. ಮಾತಾಡಿ ಮಾತಾಡಿನೇ ಎಲ್ಲರನ್ನೂ BJP ಗೆ ಸೇರೋ ಹಾಗೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಬಿಡ್ತಾನೆ! 😉 😂 — Shruthi Thumbri 🇮🇳 (@Shruthi_Thumbri) March 3, 2020

The moment he might have listened to you he might have understood ur power on Kannada language. — Varun Vitta (@VittaVarun) March 3, 2020

Thank you for calling it Kannada and not Kannad. We appreciate that! — Naresh Kamath (@NareshKamath2) March 3, 2020

That’s a good one … appreciate you told him this. — Naveen Seetharam Naik (@naveen_Sitaram) March 3, 2020

That’s sweet! A good msg – let the the personal bonds be good irrespective of political parties n its ideologies. — Nikita Waghela (@NikitaWaghela) March 3, 2020

Good to see new face of politics of new India — Mayank Manu (@MayankManu4) March 3, 2020

Thug life😂😂😂🤣 — Doctor Strange (@doctorstranngee) March 3, 2020

Sometimes it is best to rise above politics and have fun https://t.co/KBDNz2oUD1 — Claymore_Brogue_Ankit (@kallurayaankit) March 3, 2020

There was a second day of pandemonium in the Lok Sabha, after Speaker Om Birla told the house that the government was ready to hold a discussion on the issue of violence in northeast Delhi only after Holi. Opposition MPs had sought an immediate discussion on the issue.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd