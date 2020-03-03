Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Ladakh MP learns enough Kannada to ask Congress MP to join BJP, has internet in splits

While a few joked the INC MP should just join as appreciating Namgyal's efforts, Suresh followers urged him to jokingly reply, "Kannada gotilla", meaning "I don't know Kannada".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2020 7:12:55 pm
ladakh mp learning kannada. politician camardarie posts, ladakh mp karnata mp hang out together, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Pratap Simha, Tejasvi Surya, DK Suresh, indian express, karnataka news L to R: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Pratap Simha, Tejasvi Surya and DK Suresh seen in a photo during the ongoing Lok Sabha session.

Proceedings in Parliament may have been disrupted on Tuesday due to a disagreement over debating the recent communal violence in Delhi, but a BJP MP showed there can still be bonhomie among political rivals. Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday shared a photo with three fellow MPs from Karnataka saying they had been trying to teach him some Kannada and the result had people laughing.

In the photo, Namgyal is seen with BJP MPs from Karnataka, Pratap Simha and Tejasvi Surya, and Congress MP DK Suresh. Although it isn’t clear how much Kannada he had learnt, Namgyal said he had learnt enough to tell the Congress MP: “BJP serkolli”, which translates to “join BJP”.

Incidentally, Suresh was the only Congress candidate to win from Karnataka in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On Twitter, people praised the rapport and camaraderie among the MPs. Many said it was good to see MPs can get along. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the post:

There was a second day of pandemonium in the Lok Sabha, after Speaker Om Birla told the house that the government was ready to hold a discussion on the issue of violence in northeast Delhi only after Holi. Opposition MPs had sought an immediate discussion on the issue.

