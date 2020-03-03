Ladakh MP learns enough Kannada to ask Congress MP to join BJP, has internet in splits

Proceedings in Parliament may have been disrupted on Tuesday due to a disagreement over debating the recent communal violence in Delhi, but a BJP MP showed there can still be bonhomie among political rivals. Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday shared a photo with three fellow MPs from Karnataka saying they had been trying to teach him some Kannada and the result had people laughing.
In the photo, Namgyal is seen with BJP MPs from Karnataka, Pratap Simha and Tejasvi Surya, and Congress MP DK Suresh. Although it isn’t clear how much Kannada he had learnt, Namgyal said he had learnt enough to tell the Congress MP: “BJP serkolli”, which translates to “join BJP”.
Incidentally, Suresh was the only Congress candidate to win from Karnataka in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
When three Kannadigas were trying to teach me to speak Kannada. I told @DKSureshINC to ‘BJP serikolli’.
So much fun with @mepratap and @Tejasvi_Surya pic.twitter.com/ROHiNmlfG9
— Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) March 3, 2020
On Twitter, people praised the rapport and camaraderie among the MPs. Many said it was good to see MPs can get along. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the post:
Awesome Sir 👌 Valle prayatna!
— Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) March 3, 2020
Glad you said Kannada and not Kannad !!
— Ashwini M Sripad (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) March 3, 2020
For tat dk shivkumar has 2 move 2 bjp😂😂
Which wont happn
— Sanath Sonu 🇮🇳 (@ub_Sanath) March 3, 2020
Ouch!
Even in your learning stage you are approaching him to Join BJP Saying BJP Serikolli,
Meanwhile DKS,
ಈ ಪುಣ್ಯಾತ್ಮ ಪೂರ್ತಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಲಿಯೋದು ಬೇಡ ದೇವ್ರೇ. ಮಾತಾಡಿ ಮಾತಾಡಿನೇ ಎಲ್ಲರನ್ನೂ BJP ಗೆ ಸೇರೋ ಹಾಗೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಬಿಡ್ತಾನೆ! 😉 😂
— Shruthi Thumbri 🇮🇳 (@Shruthi_Thumbri) March 3, 2020
The moment he might have listened to you he might have understood ur power on Kannada language.
— Varun Vitta (@VittaVarun) March 3, 2020
😂😂😂😂 Savage.
— L 2.0 (@boredom_l) March 3, 2020
Thank you for calling it Kannada and not Kannad. We appreciate that!
— Naresh Kamath (@NareshKamath2) March 3, 2020
That’s a good one … appreciate you told him this.
— Naveen Seetharam Naik (@naveen_Sitaram) March 3, 2020
That’s sweet! A good msg – let the the personal bonds be good irrespective of political parties n its ideologies.
— Nikita Waghela (@NikitaWaghela) March 3, 2020
Good to see new face of politics of new India
— Mayank Manu (@MayankManu4) March 3, 2020
— karthik nayak (@karthiknayak1) March 3, 2020
Thug life😂😂😂🤣
— Doctor Strange (@doctorstranngee) March 3, 2020
Sometimes it is best to rise above politics and have fun https://t.co/KBDNz2oUD1
— Claymore_Brogue_Ankit (@kallurayaankit) March 3, 2020
Rename ladakh to ladhakanahalli https://t.co/7fkLXB9HCd
— gooneristan卍🌈☘🇮🇳 (@bandookdari82) March 3, 2020
There was a second day of pandemonium in the Lok Sabha, after Speaker Om Birla told the house that the government was ready to hold a discussion on the issue of violence in northeast Delhi only after Holi. Opposition MPs had sought an immediate discussion on the issue.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.