Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal receives warm welcome on return, dances with locals

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has become a household name in his area after he grabbed the spotlight following his spirited Lok Sabha speech on article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Thus, it was not surprising that he received a warm welcome on return to his region. Taking to Twitter, 34-year-old Namgyal shared a video of the celebration and praised the people for “following this norm” and not bursting crackers.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Can’t accept more friend requests’: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Facebook

“The residents believe firmly in the principle of environmental conservation. Following this norm, they have taken a pledge of no crackers even for the celebrations. This video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment,” Namgyal tweeted.

Watch the video here:

The residents believe firmly in the principal of environmental conservation. Following this norm, they have taken a pledge of no crackers even for the celebrations.

This video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment. #NewLadakh pic.twitter.com/tP3CNj0lym — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 11, 2019

With over two lakh followers on Twitter, it did not take long for the video to go viral. Namgyal gained immense popularity after his speech in Lok Sabha so much so that he had to request people to not send him any more friend requests.

This man has brought some change for good. For better future for the people of ladkah and the nation. #leh #ladakh https://t.co/6jLPULwBbS — Atishay jain (@inspiringnomads) August 12, 2019

Eco-friendly celebrations in Laddak https://t.co/E0kOtv9p6i — Dr M Nagi Reddy (@DrMNagiReddy) August 12, 2019

Salute to the spirit and Josh.. https://t.co/gnly70wJns — chandrapal chaudhary (@chandrapalbhadu) August 12, 2019

We need leaders like u. https://t.co/6VjkHmtLFh — Nita Patel (@NitaPat54756849) August 12, 2019

Superb sir….save the environment https://t.co/akOHwEzO78 — ANANYA DEV (@devananya1967) August 12, 2019

In his speech, which had gone viral, the BJP MP welcomed the Centre’s decision to make Ladakh a Union Territory.