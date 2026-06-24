No CCTV, no witnesses: How Labrador Mary helped police solve UP girl assault case

When investigators were struggling to find clues in the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, an unlikely hero helped crack the case — a seven-year-old Labrador named Mary.
The incident was reported on June 19 after the girl’s mother found her in a distressed state. Since the child was unable to explain what had happened, the police began an investigation but quickly ran into obstacles. There were no eyewitnesses, and CCTV cameras in the area were either absent or non-functional, as per PTI.
“During the investigation, forensic samples were collected, and some articles were taken from the spot, but initially there was no clear lead about the accused,” a Uttar Pradesh police officer said.
With the probe making little headway, officials turned to the district’s K-9 unit. Mary, a trained Labrador, was brought to the scene and given a scent trail to follow.
The dog moved through nearby lanes before stopping outside a house just a few hundred metres from where the crime had taken place.
“Mary helped us reach the house of the accused. Her tracking ability proved crucial in the investigation,” the officer said.
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: When the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl appeared to have hit a dead end, a seven-year-old labrador named Mary helped police identify the accused and get him arrested, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place… pic.twitter.com/jUJgpk9xlR
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2026
A police officer said Mary was made to sniff a ‘gamcha’ recovered from the crime scene. She then led the team directly to the residence of Sandeep, giving investigators the breakthrough they had been searching for.
“Mary’s precise tracking made it possible to identify the accused,” the officer added.
After the suspect was identified, the police launched efforts to arrest him. According to officials, the accused allegedly opened fire on a police team during a checking operation on the night of June 22 while trying to escape, according to PTI.
“During the checking on the night of June 22, the accused fired at the police team and attempted to flee. In a retaliatory action, the accused was injured and arrested. One police officer was also injured during the incident. Both have been sent to the hospital for treatment,” the officer said.
In recognition of her role in solving the case, Mary was awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 by SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi.
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The police said Mary, who topped her training batch with a gold medal, has been serving in Sambhal since 2019. Over the years, she has assisted investigators in several murder, theft, and other criminal cases.