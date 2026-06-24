No CCTV, no witnesses: How Labrador Mary helped police solve UP girl assault case

In recognition of her role in solving the case, Mary was awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 by SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi.

When investigators were struggling to find clues in the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, an unlikely hero helped crack the case — a seven-year-old Labrador named Mary.

The incident was reported on June 19 after the girl’s mother found her in a distressed state. Since the child was unable to explain what had happened, the police began an investigation but quickly ran into obstacles. There were no eyewitnesses, and CCTV cameras in the area were either absent or non-functional, as per PTI.

“During the investigation, forensic samples were collected, and some articles were taken from the spot, but initially there was no clear lead about the accused,” a Uttar Pradesh police officer said.