Laal Singh Chaddha trailer leaves netizens divided

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was released Sunday. The trailer, which has garnered over 22 million views within such a short span, has got the netizens divided.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the widely successful 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, and Negar Khan, among others. The movie will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Appreciating the film’s trailer, a Twitter user wrote, “#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer was exactly what I was expecting from forrest gump’s remake it had the OG vibe and also my fav genre in cinema is back which is drama, Kareena for me stole the show in trailer and knowing Aamir and the kind of performer he is will nail it like a pro.”

Many people also praised the cinematography of the film. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “The cinematography is absolutely beautiful, will look on the big screen #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer”.

The film has reportedly been shot in more than 100 locations in India.

Chocolate become Golgappa in forrest gump remake what a creativity by aamir khan 😂#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/dzvV1X5xLw — axay patel🔥🔥Prithviraj3June🚩 (@akki_dhoni) May 29, 2022

Aamir Khan is so consistent that he gave same performance in Dhoom 3, PK and Laal Singh Chaddha — Sarang (@sarangcasm) May 29, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer this will go down as a CLASSIC. ♥️🙌 pic.twitter.com/48WkyNi4wE — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) May 29, 2022

Took 7 years and made sequel of PK. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/i4LbES5yOR — La Cinéphile (@TheCineprism) May 29, 2022

Me after listening Aamir Khan’s accent in #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer & Dhoom 3 pic.twitter.com/9x9VHA2agt — Ashish (@brb_memes7) May 30, 2022

Once again it’s proved why SRK know as the Greatest actor in the world. It’s not a cup of tea for everyone to Act in an unusual character .#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/YQSfdVlXbZ — AnshuSRK (@anshu_biswas2) May 29, 2022

Ram Charan Reference in #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer

Truly a PAN INDIAN STAR🔥

His craze after #RRR is just growing pic.twitter.com/qoyejhpQwR — Better Call Saul (@Saul_Goodmannnn) May 29, 2022

Aamir Khan can’t be ignored as an Actor and as an intelligent film maker …He is just so brilliant in his space … #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — Pragati Sinha (@Pragatiisinha) May 29, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer was exactly what I was expecting from forrest gump’s remake it had the OG vibe and also my fav genre in cinema is back which is drama, Kareena for me stole the show in trailer and knowing Aamir and the kind of performer he is will nail it like a pro😍 pic.twitter.com/bESxStHBli — ⏳𝘙𝘰𝘣𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 (@Scoops_Ahoyy) May 29, 2022

Aamir Khan as Lal Singh Chadda was amazing in Dhoom 3 pic.twitter.com/mbjKgV5n1d — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) May 29, 2022

The cinematography is absolutely beautiful, will look 🔥🔥on the big screen #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/s8mjGzrxcw — Aamirtard (@aamirtard) May 29, 2022

Several people also commented that the movie will not do justice to the original film. “I’m deeply saddened by the brutal murder of Tom Hanks’s Forrest Gump. Please arrest Aamir Khan for committing this crime,” a Twitter user opined.