Monday, May 30, 2022
Laal Singh Chaddha trailer leaves netizens divided

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 30, 2022 2:47:24 pm
Laal Singh Chaddha, Laal Singh Chaddha trailer, Laal Singh Chaddha Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha, Forrest Gump remake, Laal Singh Chaddha tweets, Indian ExpressLaal Singh Chaddha was shot in more than 100 Indian locations.

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was released Sunday. The trailer, which has garnered over 22 million views within such a short span, has got the netizens divided.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the widely successful 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, and Negar Khan, among others. The movie will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Appreciating the film’s trailer, a Twitter user wrote, “#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer was exactly what I was expecting from forrest gump’s remake it had the OG vibe and also my fav genre in cinema is back which is drama, Kareena for me stole the show in trailer and knowing Aamir and the kind of performer he is will nail it like a pro.”

Many people also praised the cinematography of the film. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “The cinematography is absolutely beautiful, will look on the big screen #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer”.

The film has reportedly been shot in more than 100 locations in India.

Several people also commented that the movie will not do justice to the original film. “I’m deeply saddened by the brutal murder of Tom Hanks’s Forrest Gump. Please arrest Aamir Khan for committing this crime,” a Twitter user opined.

