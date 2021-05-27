‘Every Indian house during Satyanarayan puja’: Kylie Jenner’s shoe collection has desi Twitter hooked

The picture shared by the American celebrity showed a wide range of shoes in various colours.

What might become the next trend on Twitter is hard to gauge, however, the results are nonetheless always hilarious. Latest picture that has caught the attention of desi Twitter is an image from reality TV star and model Kylie Jenner’s wall. A photo showing a wide variety of shoes has been reminding desi folks about good old days of people gathering at home.

Jenner, one of Instagram’s biggest fashionistas, recently posted a picture of her footwear collection — showing everything, from different types of stilettos to high-heel pumps. The shoes ranging from neon yellow to pastel hues came from many big luxury brands and left followers impressed.

Captioning it simply as “fittings” the 23-year-old celebrity shared image earlier this month on Instagram and Twitter.

However, it caught the attention of desi people on the micro-blogging site fairly recently. People started to share the image, saying the American model had organised “satsang” or “Satyanarayan Katha” at her home.

The image also reminded people of streets stalls where such eccentric looking “chappals” are put on display. Some also likened it to the scene outside a temple, while a few joked it reminded them of schools days when they had to leave their shoes outside tuition teacher’s home.

Check out some of hilarious reactions here:

Looking forward to my entry looking like this again during the holidays. 😭 https://t.co/Fr9rvjAPoa — Manveer Singh (@manveerssihota) May 25, 2021

When you have keertan at home https://t.co/frV0uytNSh — Ritik Gupta (@ritik571) May 26, 2021

Kylie: How do you teach a lesson to your kid?

Mom: Via flying chappal

Kylie: Ew, I can’t do that

Mom: Fir tune kylie itni sari rang birangi https://t.co/4SMB2N1DO6 — Heena. (@NukkadKiDukaan) May 26, 2021

Every Indian House during Satyanarayan Pooja 🤣😇#KylieKeGharPoojaHai https://t.co/XbzWJ1nQu7 — Prathmesh Thaker (@PrathmeshThaker) May 26, 2021

Agra ke Sadar Bazaar mei khub milti hain esi😂 https://t.co/u0EiXWdR3L — ईशान शर्मा🇮🇳 (@ishaaaaansharma) May 26, 2021

Why does this look like a Bata showroom that prices each pair at Rs.999 https://t.co/ins54KrO3o — Vaishnavi Suresh (@vaishnaviisure1) May 25, 2021

this looks like outside of a mandir https://t.co/KHhA1F8aY5 — r!tu rt 📌 (@kimyourethebest) May 26, 2021

aaj Kylie k ghar satsang hai pic.twitter.com/fMNDHVhTE6 — diksha (@bringmefries__) May 25, 2021

Kylie de ghare Akhand Path a lagda aj https://t.co/jj61POaiJC — IG: Peglaake (@Peglaake) May 25, 2021

the hallway when you go to a brown fam’s dawat https://t.co/khphFX7k6Y — FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸 (@urfavghaderi) May 25, 2021