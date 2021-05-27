scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
‘Every Indian house during Satyanarayan puja’: Kylie Jenner’s shoe collection has desi Twitter hooked

From satsang to house parties hosted before the pandemic, the picture of the 23-year-old Kylie Jenner's shoe collection has sparked an unusual meme-fest online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2021 3:44:48 pm
Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner sandals memes, desi memes on Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner shoe memes, kylie satsang show memes, funny news, indian expressThe picture shared by the American celebrity showed a wide range of shoes in various colours.

What might become the next trend on Twitter is hard to gauge, however, the results are nonetheless always hilarious. Latest picture that has caught the attention of desi Twitter is an image from reality TV star and model Kylie Jenner’s wall. A photo showing a wide variety of shoes has been reminding desi folks about good old days of people gathering at home.

Jenner, one of Instagram’s biggest fashionistas, recently posted a picture of her footwear collection — showing everything, from different types of stilettos to high-heel pumps. The shoes ranging from neon yellow to pastel hues came from many big luxury brands and left followers impressed.

Captioning it simply as “fittings” the 23-year-old celebrity shared image earlier this month on Instagram and Twitter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, it caught the attention of desi people on the micro-blogging site fairly recently. People started to share the image, saying the American model had organised “satsang” or “Satyanarayan Katha” at her home.

The image also reminded people of streets stalls where such eccentric looking “chappals” are put on display. Some also likened it to the scene outside a temple, while a few joked it reminded them of schools days when they had to leave their shoes outside tuition teacher’s home.

Check out some of hilarious reactions here:

