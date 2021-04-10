scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Latest news

Kyle Jamieson’s ‘bat breaking’ yorker has netizens churning out memes

A clip from the match instantly went viral on social media triggering hilarious reactions online. While some commented on Jamieson’s fast-paced yorker, others were amused by Pandya's reaction after discovering the broken bat.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 10, 2021 5:15:03 pm
krunal pandya, krunal pandya bat, ipl 2021, mumbai indians vs royal challengers bangalore, mumbai vs bangalore, ipl news, ipl videos, twitter reactions, memes, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe video triggered hilarious memes and tweets on social media.

While the much-awaited season of the Indian Premier League 2021 began with a bang with defending champions Mumbai Indians played against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson’s yorker that has got netizens talking.

During the 19th over of the match, Krunal Pandya was left startled when Jamieson’s delivery broke his bat into two pieces. While Jamieson’s yorker was targeted at the middle stump, it promptly hit the toe-end of Pandya’s bat falling to the ground.

Watch the video here:

A clip from the match instantly went viral on social media triggering hilarious reactions online. While some commented on Jamieson’s fast-paced yorker, others were amused by Pandya’s reaction after discovering the broken bat.

Here, take a look at some of the many memes being shared on the microblogging website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x