Kyle Jamieson’s ‘bat breaking’ yorker has netizens churning out memes

Updated: April 10, 2021 5:15:03 pm
While the much-awaited season of the Indian Premier League 2021 began with a bang with defending champions Mumbai Indians played against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson’s yorker that has got netizens talking.
During the 19th over of the match, Krunal Pandya was left startled when Jamieson’s delivery broke his bat into two pieces. While Jamieson’s yorker was targeted at the middle stump, it promptly hit the toe-end of Pandya’s bat falling to the ground.
Watch the video here:
KYLE JAMIESON ON 🔥FIRE pic.twitter.com/gWb82JhTLR
— SRINIVAS MADAR (@srinivas_madar) April 10, 2021
#KyleJamieson The Bat Breaker..#krunalpandya #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/cWROwHaUt4
— Mahesh (@mahesh_4you) April 9, 2021
A clip from the match instantly went viral on social media triggering hilarious reactions online. While some commented on Jamieson’s fast-paced yorker, others were amused by Pandya’s reaction after discovering the broken bat.
Here, take a look at some of the many memes being shared on the microblogging website.
#Krunalpandya 😁🤣🤣 #IPL2021 #MumbaiIndians #RCB pic.twitter.com/hR4nvf6oKX
— Nahas (@nahas_abdul) April 9, 2021
Night Curfew helping fight against Corona#COVID #coronavirus #CoronaCurfew #IPL2021 #iplmemes #krunalpandya @RVCJ_FB @allindiamemes pic.twitter.com/IyUiN03GND
— Sahil Patni (@SahilPatni_) April 9, 2021
#Umpires to kharid liye acha bat nhi le paye 😂 #IPL2021 #krunalpandya #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/esoAnppQ8X
— Ankit Mishra (@Ankit_Mish_ra) April 9, 2021
Bruuhhh?!?!😂 #krunalpandya #MumbaiIndians #MIvsRCB #cricstrat pic.twitter.com/4vjiYOuK6B
— ullabrittafittasmitta (@mann_dhanik) April 9, 2021
my heart after falling for someone online 🤝 krunal’s bat pic.twitter.com/pWqKT9IHSr
— ok shambhavi (@shaambhaviiii) April 10, 2021
As broke as Krunal Pandya’s bat rn #MIvsRCB
— Yaamini Shah (@YaaminiShah) April 9, 2021
Krunal Pandya used this bat in today’s match#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/WPRXvlphdJ
— Madhub (@_madhub) April 9, 2021
Krunal Pandya’s Bat be like #RCBvsMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/PSsRAKhzPc
— IPL Dunia Hila denge hum (@Akshay64248036) April 9, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-