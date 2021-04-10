Kyle Jamieson’s ‘bat breaking’ yorker has netizens churning out memes

While the much-awaited season of the Indian Premier League 2021 began with a bang with defending champions Mumbai Indians played against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson’s yorker that has got netizens talking.

During the 19th over of the match, Krunal Pandya was left startled when Jamieson’s delivery broke his bat into two pieces. While Jamieson’s yorker was targeted at the middle stump, it promptly hit the toe-end of Pandya’s bat falling to the ground.

Watch the video here:

KYLE JAMIESON ON 🔥FIRE pic.twitter.com/gWb82JhTLR — SRINIVAS MADAR (@srinivas_madar) April 10, 2021

A clip from the match instantly went viral on social media triggering hilarious reactions online. While some commented on Jamieson’s fast-paced yorker, others were amused by Pandya’s reaction after discovering the broken bat.

Here, take a look at some of the many memes being shared on the microblogging website.

my heart after falling for someone online 🤝 krunal’s bat pic.twitter.com/pWqKT9IHSr — ok shambhavi (@shaambhaviiii) April 10, 2021

As broke as Krunal Pandya’s bat rn #MIvsRCB — Yaamini Shah (@YaaminiShah) April 9, 2021