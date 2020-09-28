KXIP vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia hits 5 sixes in an over, netizens celebrate with memes

For Rahul Tewatia, it was during Sheldon Cottrell's over that changed the course of the game.

All those trolling Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia at the beginning of his innings against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) were silenced in the 18th over when the 27-year-old cricketer smashed five sixes in an over, helping his side pull-off the highest run chase IPL history.

During the initial overs, many felt it was a forgone conclusion that KXIP would win after Tewatia struggled to time his shots as he scored just 8 runs off 19 balls. “That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played,” the left-handed batsman said at the end of the match.

However, for Tewatia, it was during Sheldon Cottrell’s over that changed the course of the game. With over 30-run whittled down, the target to score 21 off 12 seemed more manageable and soon led to Rajasthan Royals’ victory.

Following the game, many took to social media to praise Tewatia for his performance. Hashtags such as #Tewatia and #tewatiya started trending on Twitter with many sharing memes to highlight the cricketer’s game.

Rahul Tewatya before and after last inning.. #tewatiya pic.twitter.com/YfvCFN5IPG — Bhavesh Kumar (@bhaveshkjha) September 28, 2020

Everyone trolling #tewatiya for

Slow run rate ! Le Tewatia in 18th over : pic.twitter.com/fZovSqP7Jq — memepremii (@hiteshrathore31) September 28, 2020

