Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Watch: Artists perform Kuthu, a folk dance from Tamil Nadu, during CWG closing ceremony

Dancers Usha Jey, Mithuja, and Janusha performed Kuthu in a simple costume of white kurta and salwar.

August 10, 2022 6:43:55 pm
Dancer Usha Jey, Hybrid Bharatanatyam viral, Kuthu at CWG 2022, Kuthu Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony, Indian ExpressKuthu is one of the many informal dance forms in India that puts emphasis on percussion.

Whenever one thinks of Indian dance forms, usually Bharatanatyam and Kathakali performances come to the mind.
However, earlier this week, a lesser-known Indian folk dance, called Dappankuthu or simply Kuthu, was performed on a global stage during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Kuthu is one of the many informal dance forms in India that put emphasis on percussion.

Dressed in simple white kurta and salwar, dancers Usha Jey, Mithuja, and Janusha performed Kuthu in Birmingham on August 9. They danced to the music of popular Tamil song ‘Dia Dia Dole’ produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

While sharing the clip of their performance on Instagram, Usha Jey wrote, “Letting go your body and your mind. Kuthu is a way for us to set our emotions free. It is the rawest form of ourselves.

We are really happy that we could represent our culture at such a big competition as the #CommonwealthGames22. Felt UNREAL to perform our Tamil street dance over there 🥹Choreographed and danced by : @usha_jey & @mithuxjanu. Track : Dia Dia Dole – @itsyuvan”.

The dance video has gathered over 31,000 likes in one day. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Wow!!!! You guys always leave me speechless and my heart full!!!!!! 🔥😍🙌🏾.” Another person wrote, “So so sooo much proud of you girls !!🔥 whatta a pride for Tamils!”

