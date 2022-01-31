‘How ethnic day at office feels like’: Kunal Kapoor dresses up in a lehenga, Karan Johar finds new Poo

Gone are days when gendered-dressing was the order of the day. Androgynous fashion has become quite popular around the world and even Indian celebs are opening up to it. This time, it’s actor Kunal Kapoor who was spotted donning a lehenga and netizens can’t get enough of it.

The actor appeared in an embellished lehenga in an advertisement for Oyo Rooms, even as he aces a shot on a golf course. The ad starts with him and Chitrangada Singh at a golf course as they play the game. While at first it appears that both are in polo tees with caps, the perfect attire for their match, it is soon revealed Kapoor is in a skirt as a result of losing a bet.

While he asked if he can change now, Singh replies saying: “Looks good on you”.

The video clearly caught attention of Kapoor’s friends at first who loved how he carried the ensemble and agreed with Singh that it did look good on him. So much so that Karan Johar remarked, “If there’s ever a #K3G sequel, just know you’ll be Poo!”

Author Twinkle Khanna too joined in, wondering what he wears to the gym, to which he quipped: “Sari, not sorry”.

However, it wasn’t just celebrities but netizens too couldn’t shy away from joining the trend after the company shared a snapshot from the video.

While some felt nostalgic how it reminded them of childhood days when even boys would join in ‘playing house’, others joked he is giving a stiff competition of Ranveer Singh, who has slayed in some iconic skirt looks. “I’m thinking of getting them in all colours!” he tweeted reacting to the plethora of memes and the buzz created around the add.

Check out some of the memes here:

Boys who dance on kaccha badam 😂 https://t.co/eX9jpaB54u — Smiti (@_samrollll) January 30, 2022

No one Literally all boys actor at Kapil Sharma show pic.twitter.com/J4bDm4YYpR — P(arth..) (@notaperfct) January 30, 2022

When your mom left you out with your elder sister. https://t.co/yigKL28lTV pic.twitter.com/Mz0mGfC1Ul — Sai Theja (@csaitheja) January 30, 2022

Me playing Ghar-Ghar in Childhood My Younger Brother : https://t.co/nxEIDa2bWl — ISHU/ISSUE (@IshuhasAnissue) January 30, 2022

When you add t-shirt, ghagra, cap, gloves, and golf stick* Your Amazon cart : https://t.co/x93z27ABSF pic.twitter.com/BY8H8VCwST — HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) January 30, 2022

Ranveer Singh after seeing this is like: yeh toh mera style tha yaar😂😂 https://t.co/qyoZaZIsm7 pic.twitter.com/ZTdY1ewvBx — Rishhi ✨ (@rishhi_02) January 30, 2022

Boys according to society who do Ghar ka kaam https://t.co/t96SnSs6Un — Cheeku//pluto 🤗 (@indolent_sapien) January 30, 2022

When your elder sister trying to be a designer and you her model 🙂 https://t.co/Pzx7M7wN7C pic.twitter.com/1ZlBLaOAxe — RONI´･ᴗ･` (@ChaiwithMaggi_) January 30, 2022

Mom: Why spend so much money on a lehenga you’re only gonna wear once? Me: I’ll make my husband wear it https://t.co/6Tejw2nrGd — Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) January 30, 2022