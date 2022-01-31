scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
‘How ethnic day at office feels like’: Kunal Kapoor dresses up in a lehenga, Karan Johar finds new Poo

"No one can beat Kunal Kapoor wearing ghagra on a golf course," the company wrote on Twitter as they shared a picture of him in a lehenga.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 31, 2022 5:23:14 pm
kunal kapoor, oyo ghagra ad, kunal kapoor oyo gold suits ad, kunal kapoor lehenga memes, kunal kapoor ghagra memes, indian expressKunal Kapoor's look in a latest ad for the hotel booking platform has become a fodder for memes.

Gone are days when gendered-dressing was the order of the day. Androgynous fashion has become quite popular around the world and even Indian celebs are opening up to it. This time, it’s actor Kunal Kapoor who was spotted donning a lehenga and netizens can’t get enough of it.

The actor appeared in an embellished lehenga in an advertisement for Oyo Rooms, even as he aces a shot on a golf course. The ad starts with him and Chitrangada Singh at a golf course as they play the game. While at first it appears that both are in polo tees with caps, the perfect attire for their match, it is soon revealed Kapoor is in a skirt as a result of losing a bet.

While he asked if he can change now, Singh replies saying: “Looks good on you”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video clearly caught attention of Kapoor’s friends at first who loved how he carried the ensemble and agreed with Singh that it did look good on him. So much so that Karan Johar remarked, “If there’s ever a #K3G sequel, just know you’ll be Poo!”

Author Twinkle Khanna too joined in, wondering what he wears to the gym, to which he quipped: “Sari, not sorry”.

However, it wasn’t just celebrities but netizens too couldn’t shy away from joining the trend after the company shared a snapshot from the video.

While some felt nostalgic how it reminded them of childhood days when even boys would join in ‘playing house’, others joked he is giving a stiff competition of Ranveer Singh, who has slayed in some iconic skirt looks. “I’m thinking of getting them in all colours!” he tweeted reacting to the plethora of memes and the buzz created around the add.

Check out some of the memes here:

