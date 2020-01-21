Follow Us:
Kunal Kamra tweets praising fellow comedian Zakir Khan and its getting a lot of love

Many agreed with Kamra's views about Zakir Khan, and praised the comedian for his humility.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 21, 2020 2:05:20 pm
kunal kamra, zakir khan, kunal kamra zakin khan praise, viral news, indian express, indian comedians, Kamra’s reply about hardwork put in by Zakir Khan to establish himself in the industry is winning hearts online.

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s appreciation for fellow stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is getting a lot of praise on social media.

Kamra tweeted about how when he was travelling recently a fellow passenger at an airport asked what he did for for a living, and he replied that he was a stand-up comedian.

The passenger responded, “Matlab Zakir Khan jaise (Meaning like Zakir Khan)?” Kamra said he replied that the two of them might have the same job title, but there is no one is like Khan.

Kamra said that he has tried to work as hard as Khan, but he comes from a world filled with “access and privilege” unlike Khan who had risen through hardwork. “Main jahan se aa raha hoon us jagah na naam hai Mumbai, access aur privilege ki duniya hai, Zakir jahan se aa raha hai uss jagah ka naam hai mehnat…,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Today Zakir is one of India’s most celebrated comedians & his craft is exceptional… I’ve a lot to learn from him,” the Mumbai-based comedian wrote.

Many agreed that Khan is one of the most respected and best comedians, but also lauded Kamra for his humility.

Kamra was recently in New Delhi to meet protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday. With other artists, Kamra took to the stage at an event organised to mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, where many Kashmiri Pandits turned up to support the women protesting in the Delhi locality for over a month.

While speaking before the crowd, Kamra received applause for his opening line: “I didn’t come much prepared to speak here. But the Modi government was even less prepared to introduce CAA.”

