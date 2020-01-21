Kunal Kamra tweets praising fellow comedian Zakir Khan and its getting a lot of love

Kamra’s reply about hardwork put in by Zakir Khan to establish himself in the industry is winning hearts online. Kamra’s reply about hardwork put in by Zakir Khan to establish himself in the industry is winning hearts online.

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s appreciation for fellow stand-up comedian Zakir Khan is getting a lot of praise on social media.

Kamra tweeted about how when he was travelling recently a fellow passenger at an airport asked what he did for for a living, and he replied that he was a stand-up comedian.

The passenger responded, “Matlab Zakir Khan jaise (Meaning like Zakir Khan)?” Kamra said he replied that the two of them might have the same job title, but there is no one is like Khan.

Kamra said that he has tried to work as hard as Khan, but he comes from a world filled with “access and privilege” unlike Khan who had risen through hardwork. “Main jahan se aa raha hoon us jagah na naam hai Mumbai, access aur privilege ki duniya hai, Zakir jahan se aa raha hai uss jagah ka naam hai mehnat…,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Today Zakir is one of India’s most celebrated comedians & his craft is exceptional… I’ve a lot to learn from him,” the Mumbai-based comedian wrote.

Main jahan se aa raha hoon us jagah na naam hai Mumbai, access aur privilege ki duniya hai,

Zakir jahan se aa raha hai uss jagah ka naam hai mehnat…

Today Zakir is one of India’s most celebrated comedians & his craft is exceptional… I’ve a lot to learn from him… 🙂🙂🙂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 21, 2020

Many agreed that Khan is one of the most respected and best comedians, but also lauded Kamra for his humility.

The sheer understanding of what you just said. It takes people a lifetime to reach here. Only the idea of how deep privilege runs & in so many spheres. That’s why Kunal, beyond being a stand up comedian, you are just a fabulous person (and an activist too – haan yeh tag le lo ab) — richa singh (@richa_singh) January 21, 2020

Kunal your humility will take you places, your comedy has its own place and, it’s intelligent, its fun to watch. Keep up the good work, we need it. https://t.co/bh4x9NY20u — Suhail Shaikh (@shaikhsuhail) January 21, 2020

@kunalkamra88 ur Genre and @Zakirism Genre is totally different. U rock on your side Bruh. 👏🙏 https://t.co/uRw4BPa27i — Adil Hussain (@adibhaijaan11) January 21, 2020

Having respect for someone in the same business/work type doesn’t come easy. Respect only increases for you @kunalkamra88 https://t.co/q3qAfJ1dLs — Arun Kaul (@arunkaulblogger) January 21, 2020

Yeh toh emotional kr diya..

Sakth launda yaha pighal jayega.@Zakirism — WhatsApp University 🇮🇳 (@Whats_App_Uni) January 21, 2020

Tehzeeb se Hindu,

Parwarish se musalman hoon.

Ganga me vazu karta,

Mai hi toh Hindustan hoon. ~ Zakir Khan pic.twitter.com/e7pWdEDY30 — KARAN THAPAR DESI (@DesiStupides) January 21, 2020

Never Knew The Man i admire is also This much Humble ❤🙏 Wah Kamra Ji Wah!

Dil Jeet liya ❤✌ — Faizan Wani (@FaizanWani_) January 21, 2020

Salute to your humility 🙏 — Unpaid Shaheen Baghi (@_A_political) January 21, 2020

You are not just the best comedian but a very best human being too.💐 — Main bhi Aazad (@parvez_salim) January 21, 2020

Kaminepan and Humbleness ka perfect combination… 👍👍👍

Always loved your work buddy.. — IMRAN SHAIKH (@Imranshk721) January 21, 2020

Exactly Zakir is good entertainer, unlike you, whose single job is misleading throughout a day. — Manjeet Tiwari🇮🇳 (@ManjeetTiwari18) January 21, 2020

Kamra was recently in New Delhi to meet protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday. With other artists, Kamra took to the stage at an event organised to mark the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, where many Kashmiri Pandits turned up to support the women protesting in the Delhi locality for over a month.

While speaking before the crowd, Kamra received applause for his opening line: “I didn’t come much prepared to speak here. But the Modi government was even less prepared to introduce CAA.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd