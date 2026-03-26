‘Stop pretending to be a nice guy’: Kunal Kamra blasts Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘milking’ India’s Got Latent fallout

Kunal Kamra highlighted the fallout faced by comedians, claiming the repercussions are still being felt (Image source: @kuna_kamra, @ranveerallahbadia/Instagram)

Comedian Kunal Kamra strongly reacted to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s new post, emphasising that “India’s Got Latent” controversy impacted his brand. In an X post, Allahbadia shared that the incident left him shaken and that he lost followers.

“It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken.” He added that the situation reminded him of a couplet by poet Kabir, emphasizing perseverance: “A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding.”

In response to the post, Kamra alleged that Allahbadia failed to acknowledge the controversy’s impact on the wider comedy circuit. “30+ artists, including me, were summoned by authorities for being on Latent. The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re,” he wrote.