‘Stop pretending to be a nice guy’: Kunal Kamra blasts Ranveer Allahbadia for ‘milking’ India’s Got Latent fallout

Comedian Kunal Kamra strongly reacted to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s new post, emphasising that “India’s Got Latent” controversy impacted his brand. In an X post, Allahbadia shared that the incident left him shaken and that he lost followers.
“It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were. And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken.” He added that the situation reminded him of a couplet by poet Kabir, emphasizing perseverance: “A simple reminder that growth takes time, and so does rebuilding.”
In response to the post, Kamra alleged that Allahbadia failed to acknowledge the controversy’s impact on the wider comedy circuit. “30+ artists, including me, were summoned by authorities for being on Latent. The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re,” he wrote.
He also highlighted the fallout faced by comedians, claiming the repercussions are still being felt. “Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult. You didn’t even care to understand that side. Stop pretending to be the nice guy you’re not. Take your cheque’s, lower your gaze & be very ashamed,” he added.
Continuing his criticism, Kamra said, “You’re a contraceptive for creativity, stop milking this & go back to what you do best which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing.”
See the post here:
30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent.
The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny…
— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 25, 2026
The post has since gone viral, attracting a deluge of reactions. “The real asset isn’t what was built over 10 year. it’s the mindset that built it. That’s something no incident can shake,” a user wrote. “Roots run deep. Seasons change. Growth continues,” another user commented.
The controversy dates back to 2025, when Allahbadia appeared on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. During the episode, he made remarks about parents and sex that many viewers considered inappropriate. The show also featured creators such as Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija.
Several FIRs were filed against Allahbadia in different states. The Supreme Court stayed his arrest; however, it issued a gag order preventing him from posting new content.