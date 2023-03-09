‘Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude’: Kumki elephant Kaleem receives guard of honour on retirement day

When wild elephants create a ruckus in inhabited areas, forest officers deploy Kumki elephants to calm them down and release them into the forest. The trained captive elephants play a pivotal role in averting tragedies for both wildlife and humans.

Kaleem, one such Kumki elephant, retired from service in Tamil Nadu at the age of 60 on Monday. The elephant, which was involved in 99 rescue operations, was sent off with a grand gesture of gratitude from the forest department. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a clip showing the pachyderm receiving a guard of honour from the officers.

ALSO READ | Indian Army collaborates with NGO to save 35-year-old malnourished elephant

In the clip, the elephant is seen standing in front of officers in uniform. As the officers extend a salute, the elephant can be heard trumpeting.

Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude as Kaleem the iconic Kumki elephant of the Kozhiamuttthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu retired today at the age of 60. Involved in 99 rescue operations he is a legend. He received a guard of honour from #TNForest #Kaleem pic.twitter.com/bA1lUOQmTw — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 7, 2023

“Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude as Kaleem the iconic Kumki elephant of the Kozhiamuttthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu retired today at the age of 60. Involved in 99 rescue operations he is a legend. He received a guard of honour from #TNForest #Kaleem,” Sahu tweeted.

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 2.5 lakh views on Twitter. The clip has won hearts online and several Kaleem fans wished the elephant a peaceful retirement.

A user commented, “Kaleem is a legend in his own right, Let him have a blast of a time relaxing now.” Another user wrote, “Love to see beem given the guard of honor..Now let him have a peaceful retired life..Kudos to the mahout also who would have spent his life thick and thin.” A third user wrote, “Have read so much about him. Hope he spends his retirement as happily as possible.”