Kullu Dussehra: Around 8,000 women perform folk dance in unison. Watch video

The International Kullu Dussehra festival kicked off last week with a traditional Rath Yatra. After a two-year pandemic-induced gap, festivals across the country are being celebrated with grandeur and social media posts on festivities are galore. As the week-long celebrations continue in Himachal Pradesh, a video featuring thousands of women performing folk dance has surfaced online.

The clip shared by news agency ANI shows women clad in traditional attire performing folk dance in unison. With traditional music played in the background, thousands of women wearing ethnic jewellery are seen doing the rounds and dancing.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Around 8000 women, attired in traditional outfits, took part in the International Kullu Dussehra Festival and performed folk dance, at Rath Maidan in Kullu. (07.10) pic.twitter.com/lxAL1vkbfI — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

As per the ANI tweet, around 8,000 women took part in the performance at Rath Maidan in Kullu. Since being shared on Saturday, the clip has amassed more than 10,800 views on Twitter.

As per a PTI report, Kullu Dussehra commences after Dussehra celebrations end in other parts of the country. Unlike in other places, there is no Ramlila or burning of effigies. The festival begins on Vijaya Dashami, the 10th day of the rising moon and continues for seven days.