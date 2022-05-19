scorecardresearch
‘Kudos’: Netizens blown away by differently abled food vendor’s knife skills

The narrator identifies him as Mitesh Gupta, who lost an arm in an accident a few years ago.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 19, 2022 2:29:53 pm
differently abled food vendor, one arm man food stall, mumbai one arm man pav bhaji stall, motivational videos, indian expressThe viral video shows a man who runs a pav bhaji stall in the Malad area of Mumbai.

A video of a differently-abled vendor preparing food is viral on the internet, and has left several people amazed by his grit and determination.

In the video shared on Twitter by IAS Sonal Goel, a man with one arm is seen chopping vegetables meticulously while preparing a dish. The narrator identifies him as Mitesh Gupta, who lost an arm in an accident a few years ago. He runs a pav bhaji stall in the Malad area of Mumbai, inspiring others to not give up in any circumstances.

Also Watch |Actor R Madhavan praises differently-abled man’s talent

“Meri mushkilon se kehdo, mera khuda bada hai (Tell all my problems, that my God is bigger),” Goel captioned the post, quoting a devotional song.

Watch the video here:

The video moved many online. While some people promised to visit Gupta’s stall to support him, others wanted to know if there was any way to help him. While few debated if lending him money was a good option when he is trying to earn an honest living through his hard work, others suggested an automatic chopping machine for vegetables may aid his business.

