‘Kudos’: Netizens blown away by differently abled food vendor’s knife skills

A video of a differently-abled vendor preparing food is viral on the internet, and has left several people amazed by his grit and determination.

In the video shared on Twitter by IAS Sonal Goel, a man with one arm is seen chopping vegetables meticulously while preparing a dish. The narrator identifies him as Mitesh Gupta, who lost an arm in an accident a few years ago. He runs a pav bhaji stall in the Malad area of Mumbai, inspiring others to not give up in any circumstances.

“Meri mushkilon se kehdo, mera khuda bada hai (Tell all my problems, that my God is bigger),” Goel captioned the post, quoting a devotional song.

Watch the video here:

मेरी मुश्किलों से कह दो ,मेरा ख़ुदा बड़ा है …

इनके साहस और जज़्बे को सलाम 🙏🏻 मितेश गुप्ता,जिन्होंने दुर्भाग्य से कुछ साल पहले एक दुर्घटना में अपना एक हाथ खो दिया था,लेकिन आज भी पूरे जोश के साथ मुंबई शहर के मलाड इलाके में पाव भाजी स्टॉल चलाते हैं!#StoriesOfInspiration

(VC:SM) pic.twitter.com/bDzXv7dDPT — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) May 17, 2022

The video moved many online. While some people promised to visit Gupta’s stall to support him, others wanted to know if there was any way to help him. While few debated if lending him money was a good option when he is trying to earn an honest living through his hard work, others suggested an automatic chopping machine for vegetables may aid his business.

Day One or One Day!! #motivation We need to decide!! Salute to the efforts 🫰💪🙏 https://t.co/I5UO5HAKvA — Dr. Anuj Tripathi (@DrAnujTripathi_) May 19, 2022

Salam Aeisee Hastee ko https://t.co/KFz47DcZXz — Luvkush Chauhan (@LuvkushChauhan5) May 17, 2022

Hats off to you mere bhai…….. Mam can u give me his contact info, need to help him 🥹 https://t.co/0V4IGyrB20 — 𝐖aseem 𝐌ir (@xWAS33Mx) May 17, 2022

He must given a new perfect job. — ASHISH GOYAL (@ASHISHG09990117) May 18, 2022

salute — Rakesh Jangid (@RakeshJ38349721) May 19, 2022

Bhayion aur beheno isse to khareedna bantaa he wherever he is — sanjeev sharma (@4Sanjsharma) May 18, 2022

Where there is a will there is a way…survival of fittest is a misnomer…you courage and will to succeed is foremost quality to survive

. — Satish (@Satish30982857) May 18, 2022

Gift him automatic machine — Rajeev (@Rajeev42803418) May 17, 2022