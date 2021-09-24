scorecardresearch
‘Nothing wrong in working hard’: Young boy delivers newspapers in Telangana town, earns praise online

Along the minister many others were also impressed with his zeal to work and prove himself. However, few wondered if the boy was under-aged to work but nonetheless commended his spirits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 24, 2021 3:07:42 pm
Telangana newspaper boy, school boy delivers newspaper video, KTR praise boy delivering newspaper, viral video, telangana news, indian expressThe minister lauded the school for his spirits and confidence.

A school going boy in Telangana is earning plaudits after a video of him distributing newspapers went viral. The video, shared by K T Rama Rao, a Minister in the Telangana government, shows the young student from Jagtial Town distributing newspapers on his bicycle.

In the short video, the boy, identified as Jai Prakash, was seen with a basket full of newspapers when a man stopped to talk to him. When asked why he was delivering newspapers at this age, the boy was heard responding, “what’s wrong?” in Telegu.

The boy goes on to say that there was nothing wrong in working hard now as it will help him in future. Rao said he “loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression.”

The video has gone viral online surpassing over 190K views and has gained over 20K likes. Along the minister many others were also impressed with his zeal to work and prove himself. However, few wondered if the boy was under-aged to work but nonetheless commended his spirits.

