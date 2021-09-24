‘Nothing wrong in working hard’: Young boy delivers newspapers in Telangana town, earns praise online

A school going boy in Telangana is earning plaudits after a video of him distributing newspapers went viral. The video, shared by K T Rama Rao, a Minister in the Telangana government, shows the young student from Jagtial Town distributing newspapers on his bicycle.

In the short video, the boy, identified as Jai Prakash, was seen with a basket full of newspapers when a man stopped to talk to him. When asked why he was delivering newspapers at this age, the boy was heard responding, “what’s wrong?” in Telegu.

The boy goes on to say that there was nothing wrong in working hard now as it will help him in future. Rao said he “loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression.”

Loved this video from Jagtial Town This young lad a Govt school student called Jai Prakash; loved his confidence, composure and clarity of thought & expression 👏👏 He says what’s wrong in working while studying & goes on to say it’ll keep him in good stead in future pic.twitter.com/Ug4wYIGn8a — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 23, 2021

The video has gone viral online surpassing over 190K views and has gained over 20K likes. Along the minister many others were also impressed with his zeal to work and prove himself. However, few wondered if the boy was under-aged to work but nonetheless commended his spirits.

We should teach our next generation the same – DIGNITY OF LABOUR !!! https://t.co/7TnYPPksmN — Manushi Sinha (@manushiS) September 24, 2021

For his maturity and confidence 🙌, This kid should inspire many people here,if family isn’t stable their is nothing worng for helping his parents by working part-time alongwith his studies ❤️He has a great future . God bless him 🙏 https://t.co/EPAMAuuODk — Ramya 🌸🍀✨ (@ammu_ramyaaa) September 24, 2021

But appreciation is okay . some scholarship should be started equivalent to his earning. This is not a right age for a child to work and earn even if he is willing. Kindly look into. https://t.co/xRpDDEHjQO — S.D.Sharma (@sdsharmapune) September 24, 2021

He definitely have a bright future. https://t.co/f11LPDnX8E — Awes Awad Bahedra (@AwesBahedra) September 23, 2021

KTR sahab please help this child, he is confident, he is smart and his expressions are good, he need encouragement + facilities for achieving his goals. God bless this child https://t.co/rWEs0x95K5 — Mir mehdi ali razvi (@Mirmehdialirazv) September 23, 2021

I remembered my childhood days. When i was studying intermediate i also work as a paper boy. There is no bad in working while studying.

నేను వేములవాడ లో 2011 లో ఈనాడు పేపర్ వేశా. కానీ నేను ఆ పని చేయడంలో చాలా proud గా feel ayya.Early morning news అందించడం అంటే మాటల.Good Job pralas — Ajaz Riyaan (@AjazRiyaan) September 23, 2021

Importance of Work & Money should be taught at schools only. #WarrenBuffett started his career as a paper boy.The boy might Be Inspirational to many https://t.co/5Sc554TyXC students in #Telangana. Innovation & Problem Solving must be taught at early age only. thanks 🙏to #KTR Sir — VEERA (@VEERA0004) September 23, 2021