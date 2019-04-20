Report claimed Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan not on talking terms, they had the best reply

As Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi had an amazing strike at the box-office, fans are going gaga over their chemistry onscreen. However, according to some media reports, the Luka Chuppi co-stars reportedly were “not on talking terms”. So, the pair had some sassiest responses to poke fun and their online conversation now has left Twitterati in splits.

Sharing a photo from the sets of their latest movie, where both actors were busy looking at their own phones, Aaryan carrying on the vibe of their onscreen romance wrote, “Ajii sunti ho!!! Guddu aur Rashmi ke Pyaar ki khabar chapne ki bajaay, Ye kaunsi khabar chhap gayi akhbaar mein (Instead of reports on the romance between Guddu and Rashmi, what is this that got published).”

As the film successfully completed 50 days recently, tagging his onscreen wife, he added, “Abhi toh humaari shaadi ke ’50 days’ hue hain bas, aur log afwaahein phailaane lage (It’s just been 50 days of our marriage and people have started spreading rumours already).

Sanon too played along and replied to her onscreen husband with equal sass and said there is a malevolent glare on their relationship. Also, asking when is Aaryan taking her out to celebrate their “50 days anniversary”.

Stating he is too eager to celebrate and party for the success of their film, he promised to take Sanon out soon.

The hilarious conversation between the stars was thoroughly enjoyed by fans.

The small-town romantic film earned Rs 92.05 crore at the box-office and become one of the top-earning films in the first quarter of the year.