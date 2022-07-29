Korean group grooves to ‘Ghagra’ song, leaves netizens stunned

Updated: July 29, 2022 11:36:32 am
When it comes to peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers, Bollywood music never fails to impress. While India’s adoration for K-Pop groups like BTS has been increasing, a group of Koreans has stunned the internet with its moves to ‘Ghagra’, a song from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Slaying Indian moves, the group dances enthusiastically in front of a building in the video. Donning kurtas and ghagras, the girls and boys have given it an Indian look. Flaunting the ghargas, the girls make their moves while the boys dance with them in pairs.
The clip shared by Youtube channel k_drama boy has garnered more than 33,375 views. “Fun fact..most of the Indian are feeling proud including me,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Omg I feel like cry because they are so perfect at Indian dance I can’t stop watching thissss video…. Please upload the full video .”
‘Ghagra’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had left Bollywood fans swooning in 2013. Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit grooved with Ranbir Kapoor in the sensational song.
Before this, a Norwegian dance group broke the internet with their sassy moves to Bollywood music. During a wedding reception, dancers and choreographers at Quick Style added an Indian vibe by grooving to ‘Kala Chashma’. Their performance went viral on social media and won the praise of many celebrities including Siddharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.
