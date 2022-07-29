scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Korean group grooves to ‘Ghagra’ song, leaves netizens stunned

Slaying Indian dance moves, the group dances enthusiastically in front of a building in the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 11:36:32 am
Korean group dancing ghagra song, ghagra song, Korean group dancing to Bollywood song, indian expressThe clip shared by Youtube channel k_drama boy has garnered more than 33,375 views.

When it comes to peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers, Bollywood music never fails to impress. While India’s adoration for K-Pop groups like BTS has been increasing, a group of Koreans has stunned the internet with its moves to ‘Ghagra’, a song from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Slaying Indian moves, the group dances enthusiastically in front of a building in the video. Donning kurtas and ghagras, the girls and boys have given it an Indian look. Flaunting the ghargas, the girls make their moves while the boys dance with them in pairs.

ALSO READ |Desi couple’s dance to Govinda-Karishma song at their wedding melts hearts online

The clip shared by Youtube channel k_drama boy has garnered more than 33,375 views. “Fun fact..most of the Indian are feeling proud including me,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Omg I feel like cry because they are  so perfect at Indian dance  I can’t stop watching thissss video…. Please upload the full video .”

Watch the video here:

‘Ghagra’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had left Bollywood fans swooning in 2013. Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit grooved with Ranbir Kapoor in the sensational song.

ALSO READ |Britain college students groove to dhol beats, video takes internet by storm

Before this, a Norwegian dance group broke the internet with their sassy moves to Bollywood music. During a wedding reception, dancers and choreographers at Quick Style added an Indian vibe by grooving to ‘Kala Chashma’. Their performance went viral on social media and won the praise of many celebrities including Siddharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

