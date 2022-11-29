scorecardresearch
FIFA World Cup:Korean footballer Cho Gue-sung goes viral for his striking good looks and goals

Cho Gue-sung has seen more than a sharp increase in his Instagram following after the match against Ghana on Monday.

Cho Gue-sung, Player 9 Korean football team, Cho Gue-sung Korean football team, Cho Gue-sung fancam videos FIFA, FIFA 2022 Cho Gue-sung, Korean football player 9, indian express

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana on Monday prompted an unexpected surge in the popularity of South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung. Despite losing the match against Ghana by 3-2, the 24-year-old managed to steal the limelight, thanks to his striking looks and two goals that he managed to score within the first three minutes of the game. This made him the first-ever Asian player to score two headers in a single World Cup game.

Cho Gue-sung plays the forward position for the South Korean national team and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, a professional football club based in South Korea’s Jeonju. This is his first FIFA World Cup.

Cho Gue-sung has seen a multi-fold increase in his Instagram following after his match against Ghana on Monday. Many people who were unfamiliar with the Korean football team, began referring to Cho Gue-sung as ‘Player no 9’ based on his jersey number.

After the match, Korean journalist Hyunsu Yim Cho retweeted a fancam style video of Cho Gue-sung and predicted, “ Gue-sung about to see a crazy surge in followers on Insta”. It appears that this prediction was right as currently, Cho Gue Sung’s Instagram followers stand at 1.4 million, even though the star player has only 5 posts.

Tweeting about Cho Gue Sung’s newfound popularity, a Twitter user wrote, “When I first saw his instagram account he had 40k, now he’s on 1 million in just a few days. Cho Gue-sung, the powerful man that you are! Thank you for the 2 beautiful goals and making history today, king. Now, accept my hand in marriage 🥺 #WorldcupQatar2022 #SouthKoreaghana”.

Cho Gue Sung completed his mandatory military service earlier in September before joining the national team. During his military service, he was enlisted in the Gimcheon Sangmu FC, which is the sports division of Korea’s Armed Forces.

