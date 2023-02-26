scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Korean Embassy in India aces ‘Naatu Naatu’ steps, watch the dance cover here

The Korean Embassy in India has tweeted a video of Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok and the embassy staff dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR.

Since its release in March last year, superhit film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu has inspired many dance covers across India and abroad. Now the Korean Embassy in India has also shared its own Naatu Naatu dance cover featuring ambassador Chang Jae-bok and the other embassy staff members.

On Saturday, the Korean Embassy of India tweeted the cover of the Oscar-nominated song and wrote, “Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!”.

In the short video, some of the women staff members were seen dressed in kurtas while many others also appeared in traditional hanboks.

The power-packed dance routine has gathered over 4.4 lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it, Indian producer and director Nila Madhab Panda wrote, “Adorable performance, the #NaatuNaatu vibe taking over the world, truly cinema, music and arts have the power to bring the world closer ”.

Another person wrote, “It’s amazing to see that music brings various cultures together. I remember a similar event organized by an Indian private company where people came together to dance on ‘Gangnam Style’. You rock, Korea!!”.

Earlier this year, Naatu Naatu made history when it became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The dance number is composed by M M Keeravani, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It features the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 14:06 IST
