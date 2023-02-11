scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Korean dance group grooves to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, video goes viral

The five-membered group is seen slaying the hook steps of the ‘Pathaan’ song.

Korean dance group grooves to Jhoome Jo PathaanThe video shared from Instagram handle premiumdance_studio shows four young women and a man grooving to the song. They slay the hook steps of the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Korean dance group grooves to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', video goes viral
The song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the movie ‘Pathaan’ continues to be a rage online with several users grooving to the upbeat music. Transcending language barriers and boundaries, the song has prompted a Korean dance group to shake their legs. Indian users have rallied in support for the group as they slayed the performance in the video.

The video shared from Instagram handle premiumdance_studio shows four young women and a man grooving to the song and slaying the hook steps of the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Since being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than 1 million views on the Meta-owned platform. The group’s performance struck a chord among netizens, especially Indian users, who showered love for the post. A user commented, “lots of love from INDIA to our sweet Korean kpop.”

Another user wrote, “OMO as an indian fan I’m impressed, shocked and super happy! Wow! It feels so proud as an INDIAN 🇮🇳 obsessed with your dancing skills lots of love and support from (INDIA).” A third user commented, “I will show this to the people who say “does Korean people like Indian songs?”

Before the release of the film in January this year, an Indonesian dance group had recreated the music video of the song. The two main dancers wore outfits similar to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. They recreated the song scene by scene, taking the internet by storm.

The peppy song was composed by the musical duo of Vishal-Shekar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh. Set in scenic locales, SRK dances on screen for the first time in more than four years in the song.

