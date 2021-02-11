Netizens flood Twitter with memes as some users migrate to Koo

As desi Twitterati started migrating to the application, seasoned Twitter users couldn’t help but poke fun at the application’s sudden popularity.

From celebrities to politicians, the application already boasts of prominent followers. However, seasoned Twitter users came up with memes and jokes, poking fun at the new application and its sudden popularity.

Take a look at some here:

Kangana : Time to shift to #kooapp Twitter HQ : pic.twitter.com/btjgrN7h24 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) February 10, 2021

Kangana Ranaut leaving twitter to join #kooapp Hirthik, Diljit and other bollywood stars pic.twitter.com/Mj9LRtziIE — The troubler (@troubler_06) February 10, 2021

Ministry of Electronics & IT to Koo App#kooapp pic.twitter.com/HtiVeZjUfu — Shobhit Dixit (@_shobhitdixit) February 10, 2021

Me to koo app while updating anything 🤣🤣🤣#kooapp pic.twitter.com/gUj79bUGwR — SIDHU GUSSEWALA (@Abhiish90436410) February 10, 2021

After seeing 3 Indian Apps trending on top – iMobile, #kooapp & MX Player! Indian founders right now – pic.twitter.com/bWqFEZt6df — Prince (@boywith_badluck) February 10, 2021

People making accounts on #kooapp …then coming back again to twitter People to #kooapp : pic.twitter.com/ZJGQMTuKnR — 𝒩𝑒𝑜𝓅𝒽𝓎𝓉𝑒 (@raj32h_k21) February 10, 2021

My TWITTER timeline thanks to #kooapp(?!?!) today: pic.twitter.com/m5GmX3qR8N — Kris Thomas Lukose (@masala_dosage) February 10, 2021

Arnab quite literally did this to #kooapp 😂 pic.twitter.com/0IW9zFDXfU — Neel Sonawane (@neelsonawane) February 11, 2021

After creating an account on #kooapp

Users:- pic.twitter.com/KOQCamKMCb — ABjP News (Too much Hypocrisy) (@BaapKoRakheyage) February 10, 2021

Koo is developed by Bombinate Technologies Private Limited, a Bangalore-based private company incorporated in 2015.

The application, a social media platform like Twitter, won the Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge back in August and is available on iOS and Google Play Store.

The application gained prominence as the IT Ministry expressed its disappointment with Twitter for failing to comply with directions to block accounts linked to the farmer protests.