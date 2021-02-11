scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Netizens flood Twitter with memes as some users migrate to Koo

Developed by Bangalore-based Bombinate Technologies Private Limited, the application of a micro-blogging platform just like Twitter is available as a website and on iOS and Google Play Store.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 11, 2021 11:44:33 am
Koo app, Koo app memes, Twitter reaction, Koo app jokes, Koo app vs Twitter jokes, Koo app vs Twitter jokes, Twitter desi version, Trending news, Indian Express news.As desi Twitterati started migrating to the application, seasoned Twitter users couldn’t help but poke fun at the application’s sudden popularity.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes as netizens began migrating to Koo app, the desi version of the social media platform.

From celebrities to politicians, the application already boasts of prominent followers. However, seasoned Twitter users came up with memes and jokes, poking fun at the new application and its sudden popularity.

Take a look at some here:

Koo is developed by Bombinate Technologies Private Limited, a Bangalore-based private company incorporated in 2015.

The application, a social media platform like Twitter, won the Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge back in August and is available on iOS and Google Play Store.

The application gained prominence as the IT Ministry expressed its disappointment with Twitter for failing to comply with directions to block accounts linked to the farmer protests.

