WATCH: Chimpanzee flees exhibit at Kolkata zoo, leaves visitor startled

Seeking out some adventure, a chimpanzee at Kolkata’s Alipore zoo sneaked out from its exhibit on Monday morning and caught visitors off-guard, leaving them in a frenzy. However, the zoo staff got the situation under control quickly and no one was harmed.

As people gathered around the exhibit of the apes, one of the female chimpanzees was seen drinking water from the moat when it decided to explore the outside world. According to zoo authorities, the chimpanzee called Buri managed to swing past the moat and a mesh of electric wires to pull the stunt, landing straight into the arms of her keeper, The Telegraph reported.

Her keeper was able to quickly coax her back, treating her to some mangoes.

Talking to local media, visitors who were present at the site said it was totally unexpected to see the animal first drinking water and then swimming across the moat then climbing on the concrete wall where the glass partition of the exhibits ends. As it leapt out of the arena, many screamed in fear but they were quickly dispersed from the scene without letting it escalate further.

Talking to the press, zoo director Asis Kumar Samanta said that the female chimpanzee did not get any electric shock from the wires and there was no need to use any tranquiliser either on her. Highlighting that the chimpanzee is very attached to the keeper, Samanta said the animal was sent back within a few minutes.

He also added that while there was no threat involved, visitors were removed from the area to ensure that the wild did not get startled by any guests. The public was allowed again later.

However, this is not the first time the little adventurer has tried to sneak out from the arena, local media added.