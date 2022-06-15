scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

WATCH: Chimpanzee flees exhibit at Kolkata zoo, leaves visitor startled

Highlighting that the chimpanzee is very attached to the keeper, zoo authorities said the animal was sent back into the cage within a few minutes there was no need to use any tranquiliser.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 15, 2022 12:55:32 pm
chimpanzee, chimpanzee escape cage, kolkata zoo chimpanzee escape, alipore zoo chimpanzee comes out of cage, viral news, indian expressThe zoo assured that the animal and visitors were all safe in the incident. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Seeking out some adventure, a chimpanzee at Kolkata’s Alipore zoo sneaked out from its exhibit on Monday morning and caught visitors off-guard, leaving them in a frenzy. However, the zoo staff got the situation under control quickly and no one was harmed.

As people gathered around the exhibit of the apes, one of the female chimpanzees was seen drinking water from the moat when it decided to explore the outside world. According to zoo authorities, the chimpanzee called Buri managed to swing past the moat and a mesh of electric wires to pull the stunt, landing straight into the arms of her keeper, The Telegraph reported.

Also Watch |Dog wanders into gorilla enclosure at US zoo, is rescued later

Her keeper was able to quickly coax her back, treating her to some mangoes.

Watch the video here:

Best of Express Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
More Premium Stories >>

Talking to local media, visitors who were present at the site said it was totally unexpected to see the animal first drinking water and then swimming across the moat then climbing on the concrete wall where the glass partition of the exhibits ends. As it leapt out of the arena, many screamed in fear but they were quickly dispersed from the scene without letting it escalate further.

Talking to the press, zoo director Asis Kumar Samanta said that the female chimpanzee did not get any electric shock from the wires and there was no need to use any tranquiliser either on her. Highlighting that the chimpanzee is very attached to the keeper, Samanta said the animal was sent back within a few minutes.

He also added that while there was no threat involved, visitors were removed from the area to ensure that the wild did not get startled by any guests. The public was allowed again later.

However, this is not the first time the little adventurer has tried to sneak out from the arena, local media added.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement