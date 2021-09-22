Kolkata traffic constable shelters strays dogs from heavy rain, viral pic wins internet

Several netizens have taken to social media to complain about waterlogged streets in Kolkata in the wake of heavy rainfall in the last couple of days. However, a photo of a policeman giving shelter to stray dogs under his umbrella has warmed hearts online.

Holding an umbrella, the policeman was seen controlling the traffic amid the downpour. But he was not alone, as two dogs were seen taking refuge under the umbrella, keeping him company.

Kolkata Police shared the image clicked by photographer Sayan Chakraborty on social media. The cop in the viral photo has been identified as Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal of East Traffic Guards and the picture was taken near the 7-point crossing at Park Circus over the weekend.

The photo of the cop pictured with his “unexpected companions” has gone viral across social media sites beyond the city, with the Facebook post getting more than 10K shares and over 38k likes. It has also inspired artworks.

Many opined that it is another example of the relationship the canines share with humans. As the image went viral, the constable earned plaudits online for his compassion for the innocent animals amid incessant rains.

Kolkata recorded the highest September rainfall in 14 years as incessant rains in the city and its neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday left several areas submerged and transport services crippled.