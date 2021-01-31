Kolkata elderly couple dances to ‘Woh chali woh chali’, video leaves netizens nostalgic

Interestingly, the lead vocalist of the band is their son. (Source: thebohobaalika/Instagram)

A heartwarming video of an elderly couple dancing at a restaurant in Kolkata is spreading cheer among netizens after it went viral on social media.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram by user @thebohobaalika, features the couple grooving to the beats of ‘Woh chali woh chali’ by Bombay Vikings played by a band at the Hard Rock Cafe in Kolkata. Interestingly, the lead vocalist of the band is their son.

Watch the video here:

“Last night at @hrckolkata was something else. The band played 90s indie pop and songs that made me live through my school life. Booze and nostalgia is a deadly combo and when the company is great the vibe bifold,” wrote the user while sharing the clip.

“This couple grooving was parents of the lead vocalist; I envy this guy. HRC never felt so soft❤️ Cheers to more women dancing in sarees, cheers to Kolkata,” she added.

Liked over 27,000 times, the video was widely circulated on social media and prompted several reactions among netizens with many cheering for the couple.