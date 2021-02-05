Kolkata couple’s Aadhar-themed menu card on wedding day goes viral

The card, which reads "Happy Marriage" under the logo shows the elaborate menu for bride Subarna and groom Gogol.

In a bid to do something special, a Kolkata couple recently got their wedding food menu cards printed like an Aadhar card. Now, images of the menu card is going viral.

The card shows the elaborate menu for bride Subarna and groom Gogol. From starters to desserts, all have been aligned in the card, keeping the resemblance intact in line with the official document. And to make it appear even more authentic, their wedding date, February 1, 2020 was printed where one sees their Aadhar number.

While the front side had the dishes on the menu and the couple’s image, the other side had “This card [is] only valid today” written on it.

As the images of the menu card went viral, many got the got idea to replicate the card.

According to a local reports, the guests of the couple from Kolkata’s Rajarhat area were amused just like netizens after seeing the card. Talking to Bong News 24×7, the groom said that some of the guests thought it was mandatory to bring the ID card for attending the event.

However, this is not the first time that Aadhar card got a wedding twist. In 2016, a couple went viral for their wedding invitation designed like the unique identification cards.