‘Gem of a person’: Kolkata cop wins praise for helping girl reach exam centre on time

A Kolkata policeman is winning hearts online for helping a distressed young student and taking her to the examination centre on time. The official Facebook page of the Kolkata police shared the story of Inspector Souvik Chakraborty on February 25.

The post said Chakraborty, OC, Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, was patrolling the Strand Road near Raja Katra when he noticed the girl in school uniform crying and asking people for help. According to the post, the girl had to appear for her Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam and her exam centre was at Adarsh Shiksha Niketan in Shyambazar.

The post said the girl, a resident of N S Road, was alone as her grandfather had recently passed away and her family had gone to attend the funeral. “Alone and already late for the exam, she was running from pillar to post in search of help,” it added.

Chakraborty picked up the girl in his official vehicle, ensured a green corridor by informing the Traffic Control Room, and as they rushed towards the exam centre, he asked her not to worry. They managed to reach the centre at 11.30 am, just as it was about to open its doors. The policeman wished the relieved and grateful student the best for her exam, the post said. The Kolkata police also posted a couple of photos of the cop and the student.

See the post below:

The Kolkata police post has received more than 77,000 likes and netizens praised the cop for going beyond his call of duty.

“Extremely proud of Souvik Chakraborty. Thanks a ton for helping the girl. I have personally received tremendous help and guidance from Kolkata police during a crisis. Kasba P.S went out of the way to help me. My gratitude,” commented a user. “He is a gem of a person. Very helpful. He helped me in Science City, when he was posted there,” said another. “We really need inspectors like him!!! Very proud!!” wrote a third.