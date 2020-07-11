Kolkata bank’s note saying ‘read Marx’ baffles many online

The notice written in Bengali was put at a bank in Kolkata’s Madhyamgram area. (Source: Satrajit Talukdar/ Facebook) The notice written in Bengali was put at a bank in Kolkata’s Madhyamgram area. (Source: Satrajit Talukdar/ Facebook)

Minor spelling mistakes can change the meaning of a well-intended message to a completely hilarious one, and that’s exactly what recently happened at a bank in Kolkata. Wearing a mask in public spaces amid the Covid-19 pandemic is now a norm, but a notice put up by the bank staff has started a laughing riot online as it confused “mask” with “Marx”.

The hand-written note in Bengali read, “Marx na pore bank-e probesh korben na,” which translates to “Don’t enter the bank without reading (Karl) Marx.” The post was seen at a Bank of India branch in Michael Nagar near Madhyamgram, as indicated on the bottom of the notice.

Not only was the word Marx used, there was further confusion due to the Bangla word ‘pore’, a homophone which could mean ” to read” or ” to wear”. The spelling, however, of the two words in the language is different.

Many shared the photo cracking jokes and wondered if it was just a mistake.

Although the photo first appeared on Facebook, it began circulating widely after it reached Twitter. Some users were left in splits, while a few others thought it was not a gaffe but an well intended pun. Using the homophones, some joked, “Read Marx at home, wear mask outside”.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the bank’s message:

Lmao shout out to all my Bengalis. This is iconic. https://t.co/CQjxKUtFbE — Shom Mazumder, Ph.D. (@shom_mazumder) July 10, 2020

It was intentional I feel otherwise পড়ে should’ve been পরে — modern rice (@biryani_stan) July 10, 2020

Love this!!!! Freudian Slip? — Debjani Bhattacharyya (@itihaashtag) July 10, 2020

Even if people take it seriously it is good — Seema Yadav (@Seema_Yadav_) July 10, 2020

This is the future the postmodernists want https://t.co/wFlQguM2gt — Devyn Gwynne (@DevynGwynne) July 10, 2020

Marx and bank? Lol. Rab ne bana di jodi — Raktim (@andumanush) July 9, 2020

Finally! Someone got it right! (Unintentionally though 🤭) https://t.co/yYMbLKVcxo — Amitangshu Acharya (@amitangshu) July 10, 2020

This is the future the postmodernists want https://t.co/wFlQguM2gt — Devyn Gwynne (@DevynGwynne) July 10, 2020

showcasing Bengali spelling and wit! https://t.co/j121uAubol — PatralekhaChatterjee পত্রলেখা চ্যাটার্জী (@patralekha2011) July 10, 2020

Doesn’t get better than this 😀 https://t.co/fDiVDdB0Gb — Aranya Nag (@aranyanag) July 9, 2020

Is it possible anymore in West Bengal?? May be in Kerala 🤔🤔 https://t.co/GvHQGbohmH — Sayan Chakraborty (@SayanC89) July 10, 2020

this is hilarious 😂 https://t.co/urH3QNrcY9 — The Bad Economist (@gmshaan) July 10, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd