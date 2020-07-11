scorecardresearch
Kolkata bank’s note saying ‘read Marx’ baffles many online

What left netizens in splits is that not only it got the spelling of mask wrong, the Bangla word 'porey' caused further confusion. Although homophones 'pore' which means both 'read' and 'wear', the spelling of the words in the language is different.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2020 1:01:44 pm
kolkata bank mask marx message, micheal nagar bank marx notice, bank confuse mask marx, funny spelling mistakes notices, viral news, funny news, kolkata news, indian express The notice written in Bengali was put at a bank in Kolkata’s Madhyamgram area. (Source: Satrajit Talukdar/ Facebook)

Minor spelling mistakes can change the meaning of a well-intended message to a completely hilarious one, and that’s exactly what recently happened at a bank in Kolkata. Wearing a mask in public spaces amid the Covid-19 pandemic is now a norm, but a notice put up by the bank staff has started a laughing riot online as it confused “mask” with “Marx”.

The hand-written note in Bengali read, “Marx na pore bank-e probesh korben na,” which translates to “Don’t enter the bank without reading (Karl) Marx.” The post was seen at a Bank of India branch in Michael Nagar near Madhyamgram, as indicated on the bottom of the notice.

Not only was the word Marx used, there was further confusion due to the Bangla word ‘pore’, a homophone which could mean ” to read” or ” to wear”. The spelling, however, of the two words in the language is different.

Many shared the photo cracking jokes and wondered if it was just a mistake.

Although the photo first appeared on Facebook, it began circulating widely after it reached Twitter. Some users were left in splits, while a few others thought it was not a gaffe but an well intended pun. Using the homophones, some joked, “Read Marx at home, wear mask outside”.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the bank’s message:

