Friday, March 26, 2021
Kolhapur: Man paints 2.5 km road with ‘I Love You’, ‘I Miss You’ message for partner

According to local reports, the messages written by an unidentified man using white oil paint were etched on the Jaisinghpur to Dharangutti route for about 2.5 km.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 26, 2021 12:32:08 pm
lover writes love letter on road, man writes i love you on road, kolhapur man writes i miss you on road, viral news, odd news, indian expressAfter it got everyone talking in the town authorities erased the messages on the road.

A man in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur expressed his love for his partner in a unique way – he wrote notes over a stretch of 2 km of a busy state road!

Locals of Dharangutti village in Shirol Tehsil of Kolhapur district recently woke up to the messages of ‘I Love You’ and ‘I Miss You’ written on a road in the village, taking all by surprise. One of the messages painted on the street read: “I miss you. Zindagi ke saath, zindagi ke baad bhi “.

According to local reports, the messages written by an unidentified man using white oil paint were etched on the Jaisinghpur to Dharangutti route for about 2.5 km.

Watch the video here:

As photos and videos of the strange expression of love went viral, authorities swung into action. Images showing gram panchayat employees covering the messages with fresh coat of paint also started doing rounds on social media.

