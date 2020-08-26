After Kokilaben’s ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ memes, netizens flood social media with spoof videos

Here, take a look at some of the many Kokilaben video spoofs going viral online.

Days after music producer Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Kokilaben rap’ went viral online, netizens have started using peppy beats to create their own music videos, with ‘rasode mein kaun tha‘ dominating everyone’s social media feed.

The viral video features a dialogue from the hit TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya by the popular character Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), who is seen questioning her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu about “rasode me kaun tha? (Who was in the kitchen?”

After the rap went viral, netizens shared hilarious memes, with hashtags #Rashi and #Kokilaben trending on social media. Jumping on the bandwagon, video creators are now sharing their version of the epic scene. Here, take a look at some of the many videos going viral:

