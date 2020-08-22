As Kokilaben rap goes viral, Rashi memes and jokes take over Twitter

'Rashi' dominated Twitter trends in India as the video has taken social media by storm.

‘Ye Rashi thi’. If you had been in Indian cyberspace in the last two days, you surely know what we are talking about, The viral video in which Kokilaben’s dialogues have been turned into a rap song has also triggered a hilarious meme-fest online.

Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who used a popular scene from Star Plus show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ — where the show’s character Koklilaben is asking who was responsible for a kitchen mishap, and the answer is ‘Rashi Thi’ — is now stuck in people’s mind. The question that is doing the rounds now is: ‘Why did Rashi place the empty cooker on gas?’

It started as an addictive song that people couldn’t stop listening to. And by Saturday evening, it was ‘Rashi’ who started dominating Twitter trends in India. Some even shared important aspects of Rashi Ben’s character from the show.

People making fun of Rashi Ben without realising that it was her mother Urmila who filled Rashi Ben’s mind with hatred and jealousy🥺. She was such a nice soul, sacrificed her life for Gopi Vau in the end. — Boscoite✌️😇 (@NowHiShake) August 22, 2020

Friend: hey, whats your favourite song lately??

Me: well since yesterday, its “Rashi, rashi, rashiii…

Chane cooker me se nikaal diye,

aur khali cooker gas me chadha diya, chadha diya, chadha diyaa…”@YBMukhate — Saradia Kar (@SKa_plantmolbio) August 22, 2020

someone please get this video out of my head i can’t stop thinking about #rashi ne khali cooker gas pe kyun chada diya pic.twitter.com/qIsR4LhuJQ — Aadi☕ (@Bitchariiiii) August 22, 2020

Check out some of the jokes and Rashi memes here:

*Receives call from unknown number*

Mom- Kaun tha?

Me- Ye Rashi thi — P✨ (@prakrititty) August 22, 2020

She: He’s probably thinking about other girls.

He: Akhir Rashi Ben ne kyun cooker mai se chane nikaldiye aur khali cooker gas pe chada diya. 🤔. pic.twitter.com/qyC8btsEN8 — Sumit Kumar🎭 (@MeSumitKumarr) August 22, 2020

Rashi Ben did nothing wrong. 😤 pic.twitter.com/w5AhHiflQQ — Ed Chooran (@MostlyLame_) August 22, 2020

Rashi “Cooker me se channe nikal diye or khali cooker gas pe chadha diya !!!” Cooker be like* : pic.twitter.com/MiSHwfWNpa — Sagarika Ojha (#JusticeForSSR) (@sagarika_ojha) August 22, 2020

“Yeh rashi thi “ ” Cooker me se chane nikal diye or khali cooker gas pe chadha diya!! ” Meanwhile Cooker : pic.twitter.com/8ddT7dpoVI — n. (@nv_creationsx) August 22, 2020

Everyone talking about Rashi ben* Le gopi bahu: pic.twitter.com/K1TlJYTKgv — Anjali Sharma (@AnjaliSharma499) August 22, 2020

Cooker me se chane nikallar khali cooker gas pr chda diya … Meanwhile Rashi : pic.twitter.com/RufZ6wQjXO — Pankaj Vyas (@pankaj_pvt) August 22, 2020

When there are no channe in rosodha coz of Rashi: pic.twitter.com/zuPldB40Z4 — memesahibs (@memesahibs) August 22, 2020

Rashi Bahu found guilty. Meanwhile Mota Bhabhi – pic.twitter.com/qcVeY9zSZy — Aaryann Alvares 🇮🇳 (@AlvaresAaryann) August 22, 2020

Save your cookers and laptops from rashi and gopi vau… pic.twitter.com/cZOroV0Xbb — VINEƎT (@whooooooshh) August 22, 2020

rashi : *puts a cooker on stove* channay : pic.twitter.com/6Lu8Q88ggB — shitpostking (@k3wlbwoyy) August 22, 2020

Gordon : WHO TOOK THE LAMB SAUCE!!! Kokilaben : Wo Rashi thi😂 pic.twitter.com/QVid8XMDQN — Mayank (@mindfreakMayank) August 22, 2020

Why Rashi bnnn why …Janta ko Jawab do 😂😆#rashi pic.twitter.com/uxTgrUNYLG — Peehu (@taurus3_peehu) August 22, 2020

* Rashi after keeping khali cooker on gas * pic.twitter.com/zRrCTI2mwc — Rashi ♡ (@WinnerRashi) August 22, 2020

we = cooker

our interests = channay

gas = society’s expectations

rashi bein = desi parents ‘cooker main se channay nikal diye aur khali cooker gas pe charha diya’ 🙂 — Fizzaahh. (@raahipyaarke) August 21, 2020

Mukhate’s popularity skyrocketed with him gaining more than 150,000 followers on his Instagram account and earning plaudits not just from netizens but even film stars, directors and even politicians.

Talking to indianexpress.com the engineer-turned-musician said it took him around five to six hours in a span of two days to create the original background score heard in the now-viral clip. Asked why did he choose Kokilaben, Mukhate, in an email interview, said, “I loved the way she spoke. It already had a rhythm to it. I added some beats and some of my favourite chords to it and uploaded it yesterday.” Mukhate said he knew the character was popular but had not anticipated its extent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd