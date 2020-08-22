scorecardresearch
As Kokilaben rap goes viral, Rashi memes and jokes take over Twitter

What initially started as people dubbing the song as "addictive", with most saying they haven't been able to stop listening to the catchy tune, soon social media sites erupted with Rashi memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2020 8:16:07 pm
rashi memes, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, kokilaben rap song, rashi thi song, kokilaben rashi thi song, viral news, indian express'Rashi' dominated Twitter trends in India as the video has taken social media by storm.

‘Ye Rashi thi’. If you had been in Indian cyberspace in the last two days, you surely know what we are talking about,  The viral video in which Kokilaben’s dialogues have been turned into a rap song has also triggered a hilarious meme-fest online.

Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who used a popular scene from Star Plus show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ — where the show’s character Koklilaben is asking who was responsible for a kitchen mishap, and the answer is ‘Rashi Thi’ — is now stuck in people’s mind. The question that is doing the rounds now is: ‘Why did Rashi place the empty cooker on gas?’

It started as an addictive song that people couldn’t stop listening to.  And by Saturday evening, it was ‘Rashi’ who started dominating Twitter trends in India. Some even shared important aspects of Rashi Ben’s character from the show.

Check out some of the jokes and Rashi memes here:

Mukhate’s popularity skyrocketed with him gaining more than 150,000 followers on his Instagram account and earning plaudits not just from netizens but even film stars, directors and even politicians.

Talking to indianexpress.com the engineer-turned-musician said it took him around five to six hours in a span of two days to create the original background score heard in the now-viral clip. Asked why did he choose Kokilaben, Mukhate, in an email interview, said, “I loved the way she spoke. It already had a rhythm to it. I added some beats and some of my favourite chords to it and uploaded it yesterday.” Mukhate said he knew the character was popular but had not anticipated its extent.

