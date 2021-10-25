‘Moment of the day’, say netizens as Kohli hugs Rizwan, Azam after India-Pak match

Updated: October 25, 2021 12:14:18 pm
Despite India’s defeat against Pakistan in the first game of the T20 World Cup, a heartwarming moment shared between captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam has gone viral with many terming the interaction the “Spirit of Cricket”.
The steady partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam led to India’s defeat by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, leaving the Indian team and fans feeling truly disappointed. However, a video of Kohli congratulating Azam and hugging Rizwan after the match has won praise online.
Pictures and clips of the moment have been shared by many including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former cricketer Irfan Pathan and commentator Harsha Bhogle.
“Really loved the scenes at the end between Virat and Rizwan and Babar and thereafter between some of the younger Pakistan players and Dhoni. Beyond the hype and posturing, this is the true story of sport,” wrote Bhogle while sharing a picture of the three cricketers.
All that truly matters #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZdMtrpRnWR
— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 24, 2021
Spirit of cricket. Sprit of human beings. #remember don’t let ppl fool you. pic.twitter.com/2ZXBR8RpRL
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2021
This. #INDvPAK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tnjAYNO0BC
— Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) October 24, 2021
No one
Le Kohli To babar and Rizwan Rn:#PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/wziWGkN3M6
— Syed kamran 🕊 (@Syed_tweets_009) October 24, 2021
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2021
Wow what a beautiful moment between Kohli and Rizwan! #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/LcLctoNaRb
— वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) October 24, 2021
kitni baar jeetogay dil kohli??? pic.twitter.com/mqLvQSDy7h
— Ali 🇵🇰 (@AleyFarooq_) October 24, 2021
Picture of the day!
Congratulations Pakistan. Well deserved. The 29 yr old jinx has finally ended. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Q5gry4lSX3
— Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) October 24, 2021
The moment of the day.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yvLhrrKJ5p
— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) October 24, 2021
Captions won’t do justice but what a wonderful game of cricket it was.
Kudos to Kohli for his sportsmanship.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a LEGEND! pic.twitter.com/kzpqhDRsfa
— MAD (@mad_nessss) October 24, 2021
