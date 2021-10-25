‘Moment of the day’, say netizens as Kohli hugs Rizwan, Azam after India-Pak match

Despite India’s defeat against Pakistan in the first game of the T20 World Cup, a heartwarming moment shared between captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam has gone viral with many terming the interaction the “Spirit of Cricket”.

The steady partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam led to India’s defeat by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, leaving the Indian team and fans feeling truly disappointed. However, a video of Kohli congratulating Azam and hugging Rizwan after the match has won praise online.

Pictures and clips of the moment have been shared by many including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former cricketer Irfan Pathan and commentator Harsha Bhogle.

“Really loved the scenes at the end between Virat and Rizwan and Babar and thereafter between some of the younger Pakistan players and Dhoni. Beyond the hype and posturing, this is the true story of sport,” wrote Bhogle while sharing a picture of the three cricketers.

