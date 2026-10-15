Ravi Kishan viral memes: Why Karan Johar calls him the ‘king of virality’

During the show’s popular Rapid Fire round, actor Karisma Kapoor asked Karan Johar about the Instagram account he follows most closely.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 15, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Karan Johar Ravi Kishan Koffee with KaranRavi Kishan’s recent viral run gathered momentum during a promotional event for Netflix’s Maamla Legal Hai
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Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become a social media sensation, with his public appearances, dance moves and candid remarks spawning a wave of memes across platforms. From his pronunciation of “paisaan” to the now-viral “Money follows my brother” remark, Kishan has found a place in internet culture, particularly among Gen Z.

The Laapataa Ladies actor recently caught attention once again when filmmaker Karan Johar named him as the Instagram personality he is “obsessed” with on the ‘Koffee with Karan’ show.

During the show’s popular Rapid Fire round, actor Karisma Kapoor asked Johar about the Instagram account he follows most closely. “Ravi Kishan’s anything on the gram. I think he’s the king of virality,” the filmmaker replied.

 

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How did Ravi Kishan become a social media sensation?

Kishan’s recent viral run gathered momentum during a promotional event for Netflix’s Maamla Legal Hai. The actor made an energetic entry on stage and broke into a dance sequence that quickly caught the internet’s attention.

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In another appearance, Kishan shared the stage with actors Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, along with Dharna Durga, where his dance moves once again became a talking point on social media.

His popularity received another boost after his appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast. During the conversation, Kishan’s candid responses and distinctive manner of speaking caught viewers’ attention, with several moments from the interaction turning into widely shared memes.

Videos featuring his remarks, expressions, and conversational style continued to gain momentum on social media, introducing the actor to a younger audience beyond his established film and political following.

 

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Ravi Kishan on his viral walk and dance

In August, Kishan addressed the attention surrounding his distinctive walk and dance moves while speaking at the UP Creator Summit. He clarified that the now-viral walk was neither planned nor choreographed.

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“There was no space, and I was trying to move sideways to the stage. I looked like a locked pigeon,” he said, explaining how an ordinary moment at an event had unexpectedly become internet fodder.

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