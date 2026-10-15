Ravi Kishan viral memes: Why Karan Johar calls him the ‘king of virality’

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has become a social media sensation, with his public appearances, dance moves and candid remarks spawning a wave of memes across platforms. From his pronunciation of “paisaan” to the now-viral “Money follows my brother” remark, Kishan has found a place in internet culture, particularly among Gen Z.

The Laapataa Ladies actor recently caught attention once again when filmmaker Karan Johar named him as the Instagram personality he is “obsessed” with on the ‘Koffee with Karan’ show.

During the show’s popular Rapid Fire round, actor Karisma Kapoor asked Johar about the Instagram account he follows most closely. “Ravi Kishan’s anything on the gram. I think he’s the king of virality,” the filmmaker replied.