Watch: Outrage after Telangana tourists litter Kodagu roadside, pick fight with local who confronted them

In a new video, sparking conversation around the lack of civic sense among Indian travellers, a couple was seen allegedly throwing plastic bottles by the roadside in Kodagu, Karnataka. According to viral posts, a resident objected to the act, following which the couple, instead of acknowledging the mistake, began arguing.

The couple was travelling in a car registered in Telangana.

Witnesses claimed the couple reacted aggressively and questioned the resident, allegedly asking, “Don’t you know how to speak to women?” The argument reportedly continued for several minutes before bystanders intervened and brought the situation under control.

The local recorded the incident on video and later shared it on social media. Sharing the clip, The Logical Indian wrote on Instagram, “A resident who witnessed the act reportedly approached them politely and urged them to dispose of waste responsibly. However, the situation escalated into a verbal altercation, with the couple allegedly responding aggressively before bystanders intervened.”