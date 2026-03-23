‘This is not dirty’: US traveller’s video from Kochi sparks ‘North India vs South India’ debate

With several videos highlighting the lack of cleanliness in public places, India is often stereotyped by international travellers. However, a US-based travel vlogger pushed back against generalisations about the country’s cleanliness after visiting Kochi, Kerala.

In an Instagram video, Chloe Jade highlighted the cleanliness, food culture, and public infrastructure she encountered during her stay in the city.

“People say that India is dirty, but for me, this is not dirty. Now, let’s start with the sidewalks and the roads. Things are very clean. There’s no trash, and the sidewalk is literally spotless. As you can see, people are using gloves to eat the food, and everything here is very clean, which is almost every country,” Jade said.