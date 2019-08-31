From knuckle push-ups to spot jogging, this Navy wedding with a twist is creating social media buzz

A video of a fun-filled Kerala wedding is doing the rounds on the Internet. The video, shared by Twitter user Sandy Thapar, who is an Indian Navy veteran, shows how the groom’s course mates and colleagues were having fun in a Navy wedding in Kerala.

Advertising

The video started with the officers introducing the newlywed couple. After getting a traditional sword salute from the officers, the couple waited for further “commands”. This is when the groom’s friends and colleagues decided to have some fun. Watch the hilarious video here:

Course mates and colleagues having fun on your wedding ! pic.twitter.com/7k0coCJqzJ — Sandy Thapar (veteran) (@sandythapar) August 28, 2019

The groom was made to perform various tasks, in order for the couple to pass through the sword arch. First, he was made to do spot jogging, followed by knuckles push up while saying “I love you Elena”- the bride’s name.

Next, the groom was asked to kiss, hug an dance with the bride, while the bride sweetly complied, blushing of course. The final task was to carry the bride while everybody cheered for the couple.

The hilarious yet heartwarming video went viral which also garnered adorable comments. Take a look:

Hahahahaha! This is so much fun! :) — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) August 28, 2019

Very sweet. Love the expressions of the bride. Mashallah! — Ghazala Wahab (@ghazalawahab) August 28, 2019

Wow, adorable. The couple will remember it for ever. — Sanjay (@Sanjay26820290) August 28, 2019

That’s the traditional naval arch of sabers ceremony. And this is from a kerala wedding. 😊✌️🇮🇳 — ej (@ej67301735) August 28, 2019

That’s the traditional naval arch of sabers ceremony. And this is from a kerala wedding. 😊✌️🇮🇳 — ej (@ej67301735) August 28, 2019

Wow..!! So beautiful.. love this❤❤😘 — Ishwar Prajapati (@ishuNcc) August 28, 2019