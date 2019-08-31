Toggle Menu
From knuckle push-ups to spot jogging, this Navy wedding with a twist is creating social media buzzhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/knuckle-push-ups-spot-jogging-traditional-indian-navy-wedding-viral-5954281/

From knuckle push-ups to spot jogging, this Navy wedding with a twist is creating social media buzz

The video, shared by twitter user Sandy Thapar, a veteran, shows how the groom's course mates and colleagues were having fun in a traditional Indian Navy wedding in Kerala.

Indian Navy tradition wedding, Naval officer wedding in Kerala, Kerala, Trending, Indian Express news
The video started with the officers introducing the newlywed couple. After getting a traditional sword salute from the officers, the couple waits for further “commands”.

A video of a fun-filled Kerala wedding is doing the rounds on the Internet. The video, shared by Twitter user Sandy Thapar, who is an Indian Navy veteran, shows how the groom’s course mates and colleagues were having fun in a Navy wedding in Kerala.

The video started with the officers introducing the newlywed couple. After getting a traditional sword salute from the officers, the couple waited for further “commands”. This is when the groom’s friends and colleagues decided to have some fun. Watch the hilarious video here:

The groom was made to perform various tasks, in order for the couple to pass through the sword arch. First, he was made to do spot jogging, followed by knuckles push up while saying “I love you Elena”- the bride’s name.

Next, the groom was asked to kiss, hug an dance with the bride, while the bride sweetly complied, blushing of course. The final task was to carry the bride while everybody cheered for the couple.

The hilarious yet heartwarming video went viral which also garnered adorable comments. Take a look:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android