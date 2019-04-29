KKR vs MI IPL 2019: Andre Russell’s ruthless innings wins praise online, fans celebrate with memes

With their win against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders finally ended their six-match losing streak. Winning his third man-of-the-match title, Andre Russell again proved to be the driving force of his team and fans were quick to point that out.

After winning the toss, MI decided to bowl after which KKR went on to make the highest total of season 12 with Andre Russell scoring 80 runs off 40 (not out) and Shubman Gill scoring 75 off 45 balls. With six fours and eight sixes, Russell’s game helped defeat MI by 34 runs and his performance won praise online. It did not take long for fans to take to social media to express job and celebrate the win.

How mumbai indians bowler r seeing Andre russell 😅😅😅👉👉 #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/oBMGEYpGY0 — Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) April 28, 2019

*Mumbai indian whole team *

When russel is batting 80 (40)balls#KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/ajBYPJii5F — Amitpatel (@Amitpat1603) April 28, 2019

Other teams when Russell is batting #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/PAqZvgiBWy — Manohar Bishnoi (@imanoharbishnoi) April 28, 2019