KKR vs DC: Colin Ingram trolled after match-winning six denies Shikhar Dhawan maiden IPL ton

In a nail-biting match at Eden Gardens, home team Kolkata Knight Riders were defeated by Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. However, amid all the celebrations for the Delhi team, there was some sadness among fans as Colin Ingram’s match-winning six denied Shikhar Dhawan his maiden IPL century.

During the final two overs of the match, Delhi needed 12 runs to clinch the victory. Shikhar Dhawan anchored DC’s chase beautifully as the left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 97 in 63 balls to take his side home. The left-handed batsman struck 11 fours and 2 sixes and ensured that DC remain at par with the required run rate throughout the run chase. Unfortunately for Dhawan, Colin Ingram hammered a final six with DC needing 5 to win and left Dhawan stranded on 97 and failing to score a ton.

Although there was enough time for Dhawan to notch his century and also make sure the blue brigade wins the match, Ingram stalled his feat. Although the ace batsman was seen lauding his fellow teammate and celebrating the victory of their team, Dhawan fans were furious online.

Many criticised Ingram for not giving Dhawan the chance to take the winning strike and trolled him with memes online.

Dhawan at 97* Ingram hits a six and finishes the match Dhawan: 😐🤣 #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/1fZE9JVVZb — Aparna 🇮🇳 (@Jayaa_IND) April 12, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan after watching winning six by colin ingram 😂😂#KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/2kd7jujg9f — Ambuj Pandey (@Im__AmBuJ) April 12, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan fans waiting for Colin ingram pic.twitter.com/EwF4Fmzt0m — Shantanu kashyap (@Memeboishantanu) April 12, 2019

Meanwhile Shikhar Dhawan showing his score to Colin Ingram who stole his century. #KKRvDC #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/96FiM7nGvi — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) April 12, 2019

Colin Ingram to Shikhar Dhawan after hitting the winning sixer.. #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/OliVhoeCN3 — Praanjal (@praanjalgarg) April 12, 2019

Dhawan to Ingram when was hitting the last 6 : #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/wC10lYggvP — Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) April 12, 2019

“I knew it could have been my first T20 hundred but the team goal is more important and so I took that single rather than taking a big risk,” Dhawan said during the post-match presentation stressing that team victories take precedence over personal achievements.