KKR vs DC: Colin Ingram trolled after match-winning six denies Shikhar Dhawan maiden IPL ton

Shikhar Dhawan anchored DC’s chase beautifully as the left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 97 in 63 balls to take his side home. Alas, he couldn't score a century.

Ingram drew flak online by Shikhar Dhawan fans for the match-winning six.

In a nail-biting match at Eden Gardens, home team Kolkata Knight Riders were defeated by Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. However, amid all the celebrations for the Delhi team, there was some sadness among fans as Colin Ingram’s match-winning six denied Shikhar Dhawan his maiden IPL century.

During the final two overs of the match, Delhi needed 12 runs to clinch the victory. Shikhar Dhawan anchored DC’s chase beautifully as the left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 97 in 63 balls to take his side home. The left-handed batsman struck 11 fours and 2 sixes and ensured that DC remain at par with the required run rate throughout the run chase. Unfortunately for Dhawan, Colin Ingram hammered a final six with DC needing 5 to win and left Dhawan stranded on 97 and failing to score a ton.

Although there was enough time for Dhawan to notch his century and also make sure the blue brigade wins the match, Ingram stalled his feat. Although the ace batsman was seen lauding his fellow teammate and celebrating the victory of their team, Dhawan fans were furious online.

Many criticised Ingram for not giving Dhawan the chance to take the winning strike and trolled him with memes online.

“I knew it could have been my first T20 hundred but the team goal is more important and so I took that single rather than taking a big risk,” Dhawan said during the post-match presentation stressing that team victories take precedence over personal achievements.

