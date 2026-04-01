Kerala Tourism joins KitKat heist trend, offers a ‘proper break’ instead

A KitKat heist in Europe has turned into an unexpected viral moment with several brands and agencies hopping on to the trend—the latest being Kerala Tourism’s social media account.
The incident unfolded last week when a truck loaded with more than 12 tonnes of KitKat bars disappeared en route from central Italy to Poland.
The shipment reportedly contained about 4.13 lakh bars from a newly launched product line. Nestlé confirmed the loss, stating that both the truck and its cargo are still missing. While the disappearance raised concerns about cargo security, the story quickly took a lighter turn on social media.
In its viral message, Kerala Tourism jokingly denied any involvement, saying it had searched its backwaters, beaches, and hill stations but found no sign of the chocolates. The post then cleverly promoted the destination as an ideal place for a “proper break,” playing off KitKat’s iconic slogan.
Sharing the post from the official Kerala Tourism handle: “Sorry, not sorry.”
See here:
Sorry, not sorry.#KitKatHeist #TakeABreak #KitKat #Chocolate #KeralaTourism pic.twitter.com/rhsbMYoefl
— Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) March 31, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, prompting a range of reactions. “Add Kerala coconut to the amazing @KITKAT and you will have the best treat of all,” a user wrote. “In Kerala, everything is peaceful and relaxing… except my missing KitKat mystery!” another user commented.
“This is phenomenal,” a third user reacted.
KitKat itself joined in the trend. Citing its well-known tagline, the brand noted that while it usually encourages people to “have a break,” in this case, the culprits seemed to have taken that message a bit too far by stealing an entire truckload. At the same time, the company pointed out that cargo theft is a serious issue affecting supply chains.
Nestlé added that the stolen chocolates may still be traceable. Each batch includes a unique tracking code, meaning any attempt to scan the products could alert the company and potentially help locate the missing shipment.