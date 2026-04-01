Kerala Tourism joins KitKat heist trend, offers a ‘proper break’ instead

A KitKat heist in Europe has turned into an unexpected viral moment with several brands and agencies hopping on to the trend—the latest being Kerala Tourism’s social media account.

The incident unfolded last week when a truck loaded with more than 12 tonnes of KitKat bars disappeared en route from central Italy to Poland.

The shipment reportedly contained about 4.13 lakh bars from a newly launched product line. Nestlé confirmed the loss, stating that both the truck and its cargo are still missing. While the disappearance raised concerns about cargo security, the story quickly took a lighter turn on social media.

In its viral message, Kerala Tourism jokingly denied any involvement, saying it had searched its backwaters, beaches, and hill stations but found no sign of the chocolates. The post then cleverly promoted the destination as an ideal place for a “proper break,” playing off KitKat’s iconic slogan.