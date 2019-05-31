Kit Harrington’s reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys is the latest desi meme

The global hit HBO show Game of Thrones (GoT) may be over, but fans of the power-packed series are still in shock over its unexpected ending. While the final season failed to impress followers around the world, the death of Daenerys Targaryen at the hands of loyal Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen), was unarguably one of the most shocking moments in the history of the show.

Turns out, the strong reaction to the end of Emilia Clarke’s character was not restricted to fans alone.

Kit Harrington who played the role of Jon Snow was equally shocked by the dramatic ending and it all became clear when the network released behind-the-scenes documentary — The Last Watch. Snippets of Harrington in utter shock, crying after reading the script quickly went viral online, making viewers emotional. While some promptly reacted to the snapshots saying, “You know nothing, Jon Snow”, others found his emotions totally relatable.

Now, as the Indian fans miss their beloved show, they have turned to Harrington’s clip to cope up with the void that was left after the show bid farewell following an eight-year-long run on screens. The Twitterati is now busy giving meme-treatment to this profound sadness to emote other situations when they feel the same.

Sample these:

Me listening to “Sach keh raha hai deewana song” pic.twitter.com/4i1dV8Dkvl — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) May 31, 2019

When you sent a wrong msg in family WA grp n Accidentally tapped Delete for me instead of Delete for everyone.. pic.twitter.com/GU4PrYUBM3 — Romz (@RomanaRaza) May 31, 2019

When you forget to write the caption https://t.co/T7OJCKst8K — Finding Funny (@lil_unsteady) May 30, 2019

Waiting for video to upload on twitter pic.twitter.com/X89OXbaUj9 — Arya Stark (@paharganj2paris) May 30, 2019

Me, reading the price of coffee at Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/9iwUb5npZH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 30, 2019

Oppositions watching NAMO’s swearing ceremony as PM for the second time 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eBX9iREycw — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) May 30, 2019

when someone ask me about my future plans. pic.twitter.com/rIJLrbTLsW — bedardi raja (@CopyWalaTweet) May 30, 2019

* When you thinking of a meme and but it is already appearing on your TL * pic.twitter.com/MdPMmJCD7r — SherLock🕵🏻‍♂️ (@Dheetactive) May 30, 2019

When you don’t find poha on the breakfast menu pic.twitter.com/clF5Npbqf7 — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) May 30, 2019