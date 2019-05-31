Toggle Menu
Kit Harrington’s reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys is the latest desi memehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/kit-harringtons-reaction-to-jon-snow-killing-daenerys-is-the-latest-desi-meme-5759054/

Kit Harrington’s reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys is the latest desi meme

Desi GoT fans on Twitter are now busy giving meme-treatment to Kit Harrington's profound sadness on the end of Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen nin the final season.

game of thrones, Kit Harrington, jon snow, The Last Watch, jon snow The Last Watch, jon snow memes, Kit Harrington memes, viral memes, desi memes,
Kit Harrington’s first reaction at the table read of the final episode’s script turned many emotional online.

The global hit HBO show Game of Thrones (GoT) may be over, but fans of the power-packed series are still in shock over its unexpected ending. While the final season failed to impress followers around the world, the death of Daenerys Targaryen at the hands of loyal Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen), was unarguably one of the most shocking moments in the history of the show.

Turns out, the strong reaction to the end of Emilia Clarke’s character was not restricted to fans alone.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police uses Jon Snow’s line from Game of Thrones for message against drugs

Kit Harrington who played the role of Jon Snow was equally shocked by the dramatic ending and it all became clear when the network released behind-the-scenes documentary — The Last Watch. Snippets of Harrington in utter shock, crying after reading the script quickly went viral online, making viewers emotional. While some promptly reacted to the snapshots saying, “You know nothing, Jon Snow”, others found his emotions totally relatable.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Game of Thrones latest blooper in season 8 has fans fuming, again!

Now, as the Indian fans miss their beloved show, they have turned to Harrington’s clip to cope up with the void that was left after the show bid farewell following an eight-year-long run on screens. The Twitterati is now busy giving meme-treatment to this profound sadness to emote other situations when they feel the same.

Sample these:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai Police earns praise after event for birthday of murdered man’s father
2 ‘Sabko batting mili’: Tweeple troll Pakistani batsmen after West Indies stopped them at 105
3 A picture from the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and the ministers is now a meme