Watch: Kiren Rijiju once again shows us he’s fit with a rope climbing video

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is a fitness enthusiast and loves taking up challenges to inspire others. Here's another video of him flaunting his skills!

In the video, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is seen climbing up the rope with his bare hands and legs, without any support or harness. (Source: Kiren Rijiju/ Twitter)

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is a fitness enthusiast and isn’t shy of flaunting his skills and taking up challenges to inspire others. Recently, Rijiju trekked above 15,000 feet towards Mago-Thingbu to complete the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, where he showed off his skills in rope climbing.

Along with Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, the MP trekked through picturesque Tawang region and passed through National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang. The leaders stopped at one of country’s primer institute for adventure sports and while checking out its various forms of training and courses, the Arunachal MP decided to try rope climbing.

In a video shared by the minister himself, he is seen climbing up the rope with his bare hands and legs, without any support or harness.

Here’s how people reacted to his rope-climbing video:

