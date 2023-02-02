scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Kiren Rijiju shares a fascinating video of how Naga villagers spin their clothes

The undated video documents the step-by-step process of making handloom fabric.

Nagaland handloomIn Naga society the task of spinning and weaving is delegated exclusively to women.

In the age of fast fashion, finding new clothes has become easier than ever before. With the prevalence of synthetic fabric and automated machines, it is hard to imagine the elaborate process of making hand-spun fabric.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, recently tweeted a video that documents the step-by-step process of making handloom fabric in Nagaland. The undated video shows a group of Naga women sitting in a circle and then systematically first cleaning the cotton balls and then ginning them. Next, they use the cleaned cotton fibres and turn them into threads using a type of spindle, before finally weaving it on a loin loom. As per an article on IGNCA, in Naga society the task of spinning and weaving is delegated exclusively to women.

It appears that the video shared by Rijiju was taken at a public event as an audience can be seen keenly observing the villages, while photographers and videographers record them.

While sharing this video, the law minister wrote, “Extremely proud of our Naga Sisters and Brothers ! Fascinating Village in #Nagaland #IncredibleIndia #NorthEast #India”. Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Extremely beautiful. We must encourage them to pursue this towards start-up & help local people to get employment.”

In recent years, designers like Yana Ngoba Chakpu from Arunachal Pradesh, Sanjukta Dutta from Assam, Daniel Syiem from Meghalaya, and Sonam Dubal who is of Sikkimese and Maharashtrian descent, have bought handlooms from the Northeast to the national and global stage.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 09:35 IST
