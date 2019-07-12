Toggle Menu
Kiren Rijiju tries the #BottleCapChallenge; impresses netizens with his attempthttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/kiren-rijiju-tries-the-bottlecapchallenge-5826251/

Kiren Rijiju tries the #BottleCapChallenge; impresses netizens with his attempt

"Seriously!!! 😃😃. Nice one sir. I saw Jason Statham doing this move. I have to say yours is better," read one of the many comments on the viral video.

kiren rijiju, bottle cap challenge, fit india, kiren rijiju bottle cap challenge, kiren rijiju viral video, Northeast, north east MP, Kiren Rijiju age
Once posted online, the video was viewed over 50 thousand times and was flooded with followers complimenting the minister

In a bid to promote fitness in India, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports joined the ongoing social media trend and aced the bottle cap challenge. Taking to photo-sharing app Instagram, Rijiju shared a video of himself doing the challenge along with a caption that read, “Say no to drugs🚫 Get ready for Fit India Campaign.”

ALSO READ | Have you tried the #BottleCapChallenge yet?

For those of you who are unaware of the trend, the #BottleCapChallenge requires a participant to untwist a loosely fitted bottle cap with a backspin kick. In the video, the 47-year-old politician can be seen untwisting the cap as he attempts the challenge.

Watch the video here:

Once posted online, the video was viewed over 50 thousand times and was flooded with followers complimenting the minister for mastering the Challenge. “Seriously!!! 😃😃. Nice one sir. I saw Jason Statham doing this move. I have to say yours is better,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.

kiren rijiju, bottle cap challenge, fit india, kiren rijiju bottle cap challenge, kiren rijiju viral video, Northeast, north east MP, Kiren Rijiju age kiren rijiju, bottle cap challenge, fit india, kiren rijiju bottle cap challenge, kiren rijiju viral video, Northeast, north east MP, Kiren Rijiju age

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Viral Video: The enthusiasm of this boy at physical therapy is inspiring people
2 ‘Politics kam, sports zyada’: TMC’s Prasun Banerjee appeals PM Modi to promote football
3 Watch: Woman tries to frighten cockroach by playing a mean beat with chopstick