Kiren Rijiju tries the #BottleCapChallenge; impresses netizens with his attempt

In a bid to promote fitness in India, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports joined the ongoing social media trend and aced the bottle cap challenge. Taking to photo-sharing app Instagram, Rijiju shared a video of himself doing the challenge along with a caption that read, “Say no to drugs🚫 Get ready for Fit India Campaign.”

For those of you who are unaware of the trend, the #BottleCapChallenge requires a participant to untwist a loosely fitted bottle cap with a backspin kick. In the video, the 47-year-old politician can be seen untwisting the cap as he attempts the challenge.

Once posted online, the video was viewed over 50 thousand times and was flooded with followers complimenting the minister for mastering the Challenge. “Seriously!!! 😃😃. Nice one sir. I saw Jason Statham doing this move. I have to say yours is better,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.