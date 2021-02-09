Watch: Kiren Rijiju sings for Army jawans, video impresses many online

"I'm not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans!" the minister wrote while sharing the small video.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, has earlier impressed his followers with his fitness regime and shooting skills. Now, he enthralled them with his singing talent.

The minister from Arunachal Pradesh shared a clip which showed him performing before a group of army personnel. Singing the song ‘Sansar Ki Har Shae’ from popular BR Chopra film Dhund, Rijiju was seen crooning along with the army band.

“I’m not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans!” the minister wrote while sharing the small video. “I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO,” he added.

Watch the video here:

I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO. pic.twitter.com/zLZNC4o2MF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 8, 2021

Many praised the minister for his singing and said that he’s a man of many talents. He gained praise from even fellow leaders and singers.

Very nice brother @KirenRijiju ji, the song ‘संसार की हर शय का’ is one of the favourite of former CM Shri Mukut Mithi ji.

Looking forward to hear from Kiren ji in up coming Lossar festival. https://t.co/NogfADzsR2 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 9, 2021

Kya baat! Love your spirit!!👏👏👏😃💖 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 8, 2021

Wow, great to listen to your song @KirenRijiju 👏👏. Although you’re not a professional singer but rendition was perfect. You seem to be a multifaceted genius Sir. — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) February 8, 2021

Wow, is there anything u don’t do Sir. Running, playing, quad bike riding, skiing, travelling etc etc. A man comfortable in his own skin. Alternate career once u hand up your boots as a politician😀👍 — Arjun Bir Sahi 🇮🇳 (@bir_sahi) February 9, 2021

Wow Sir. Standing ovation 👏👏👏I am sure now at every occasion there will be a request for a song ☺️ — John Verghese (@6john66) February 9, 2021

Music runs as blood in body with each n every soul from North East : great singing for the combat engineers connecting people through roads & building bridges @KirenRijiju https://t.co/zujHZJmITs — Karma@matters (@ppd_13) February 9, 2021