Watch: Kiren Rijiju sings for Army jawans, video impresses many online

Tuesday, February 09, 2021
The minister from Arunachal Pradesh shared a clip which showed him performing before a group of army personnel. Singing a song 'Sansar Ki Har Shae' from popular BR Chopra film Dhund, Rijiju was seen crooning along with the army band.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 4:23:54 pm
kiren rijiju, kiren rijiju singing, kiren rijiju sing for army, kiren rijiju sing for jawan, dhund song, viral videos, indian express"I'm not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans!" the minister wrote while sharing the small video.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, has earlier impressed his followers with his fitness regime and shooting skills. Now, he enthralled them with his singing talent.

“I’m not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans!” the minister wrote while sharing the small video. “I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Many praised the minister for his singing and said that he’s a man of many talents. He gained praise from even fellow leaders and singers.

