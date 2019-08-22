Kiren Rijiju shares video of beehive in a very unusual location and it has gone viral

India’s sports minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of a beehive in a very unusual location and the tweet has since gone viral. The video – that the minister said was was shot in Nagaland – shows a swarm of bees on the derriere, and extending till the groin, of a man’s denim pants.

Sharing the bizarre footage, the MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports said that the video is from the North East.

“This is really a Beehive in an unlikely place. This can happen only in Nagaland!” the minister said in the tweet.

The video showed a young man standing on the stairs, visibly calm while the others jumped around him trying to record the bees.

Look at the unusual video here:

Sources; @MmhonlumoKikon from Nagaland pic.twitter.com/fpqpD5JJku — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 21, 2019

The video generated a lot of amusement online. While many couldn’t understand how the incident took place, others couldn’t decide whether to laugh or feel miserable for the young man. Many also demanded to know how he got out of those jeans.

