Kiren Rijiju mistakes photo of rare hornbills from Bengal as scene from Arunachal, rectifies later

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a stunning image of six great Indian Hornbills sitting on a branch but mistakenly attributed the location to his home state of Arunachal Pradesh while showcasing the mesmerising beauty of the northeastern state.

“Come to amazing Arunachal Pradesh. You might get to click like this in the early morning!” the Arunachal MP tweeted this morning with the image. However, hours later, the BJP MP realised the gaffe and credited the photographer and lauded him for his superb click.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was among the firsts who commented on the post. “So exotic! From the beautiful Arunachal. Just looking at it brings joy,” Sitharaman tweeted.

Come to amazing Arunachal Pradesh. You might get to click like this in the early morning! pic.twitter.com/SikPCaVIp2 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 25, 2019

The fascinating image and rare occurrence to see so many hornbills together garnered a lot of attention online and many were quick to point out that no credit to the photographer was given and highlighted that the picture wasn’t clicked in Arunachal but in West Bengal.

The photographer, Setu Sunnu, who clicked the beautiful moment on the outskirts of Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary in Bengal, said, “Sorry to see no credit was given and the location was also changed.”

In another tweet, the photographer wrote, “Sir, indeed these birds are also found in Arunachal and a lot of other beautiful birds. But this particular image is a work of a lot of efforts, patience and passion. Thus, should not be shared without due credit.”

Sir, indeed these birds are also found in Arunachal and a lot of other beautiful birds. But this particular image is a work of lot of efforts, patience and passion. Thus, should not be shared without dur credit. — SUNNU SETU (@setusunnu) September 25, 2019

Realising the error, the minister, quoting his previous tweet, tagged the photographer and lauded him for the superb click. Rijiju also asked him to visit bird sanctuaries in Arunachal Pradesh like Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary and Pakhui Wildlife Sanctuary among others to showcase his talent and click more of these endemic species.

The photographer thanked him for the credit and said the places mentioned by the minister were in his wish list and he would share photos from there too.