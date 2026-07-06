‘Shameless behaviour’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Mercedes parked on Bengaluru pavement

Her remarks come as the Greater Bengaluru Authority continues its “Safe Footpath” campaign (Photo: @EatWalkRepeat/X)

Billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slammed a luxury car owner in Bengaluru after a Mercedes was seen parked on a footpath, calling the act “shameless” and a sign of poor civic sense amid the city’s ongoing drive to reclaim pedestrian spaces.

On X, Mazumdar-Shaw reposted a picture showing the luxury vehicle parked on a pavement, blocking pedestrian access. “Shameless behaviour! No civic sense,” she wrote.

Her remarks come as the Greater Bengaluru Authority continues its “Safe Footpath” campaign, an initiative aimed at restoring walkability by clearing footpaths. The campaign, launched on July 1, seeks to ensure pavements remain accessible to pedestrians and free from illegal encroachments.