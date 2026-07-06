‘Shameless behaviour’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Mercedes parked on Bengaluru pavement

Billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slammed a luxury car owner in Bengaluru after a Mercedes was seen parked on a footpath, calling the act “shameless” and a sign of poor civic sense amid the city’s ongoing drive to reclaim pedestrian spaces.
On X, Mazumdar-Shaw reposted a picture showing the luxury vehicle parked on a pavement, blocking pedestrian access. “Shameless behaviour! No civic sense,” she wrote.
Her remarks come as the Greater Bengaluru Authority continues its “Safe Footpath” campaign, an initiative aimed at restoring walkability by clearing footpaths. The campaign, launched on July 1, seeks to ensure pavements remain accessible to pedestrians and free from illegal encroachments.
See the post here:
Shameless behaviour! No civic sense https://t.co/OB2uaHhBQy
— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 5, 2026
Mazumdar-Shaw’s post quickly gained traction on social media, prompting residents to share similar experiences. They also claimed that illegal parking on footpaths and roadside encroachments remain widespread in Bengaluru.
“Madam, This is all over India problem. Failure of Muncipal system. No strict enforcement & also No civic sense. Both should act together. Judiciary failure also. Courts will take long time to clear the cases. No fear in public and everything is manageable with corruption,” a user argued.
“Well in india, people think they can buy shame. So, it’s ok . Next time the owner will buy some shame with his filthy type money and park car with shame,” another user commented.
“I hope the south bangalore area is also not neglected.. police take the cut and vendors are freely doing what they want and with authority,” a third user reacted.
Last month, the Biocon founder sparked a discussion about Bengaluru’s urban planning after she shared a graphic comparing the city’s road infrastructure with a more pedestrian-friendly, greener outlook.