Garden city is now a ‘garbage city’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw laments Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure

The graphic juxtaposed two versions of an elevated road corridor in Bengaluru (File photo)

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has reignited the debate over Bengaluru’s urban planning after sharing a graphic comparing the city’s existing road infrastructure with a greener, more pedestrian-friendly alternative.

In an X post, Mazumdar-Shaw highlighted the city’s rapid loss of green cover. “This is how we need to design & plan our roads that reflects our garden city. Unfortunately, it’s now a garbage city with shrinking greenery,” she wrote.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Bengaluru’s urban planning

The graphic juxtaposed two versions of an elevated road corridor. The first, labelled “What we built,” depicted a concrete-dominated stretch, claiming that trees had been felled while footpaths, service roads and public amenities had been sacrificed in the name of infrastructure development.